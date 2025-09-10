Amid Reunion Talks, Shannon Sharpe Blasts Tyreek Hill for Saying “Tua Tagovailoa is Better than Patrick Mahomes”

The first week of the NFL’s 105th season proved to be a smash success for the league as well as its broadcasting partners, which was reflected by Fox Sports announcing that it netted a benchmark 17.9 million viewers for their Sunday singleheader. For the Miami Dolphins and their star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, however, the day was nothing short of a disaster.

The Indianapolis Colts handled them early and often on Sunday afternoon by claiming a 20-0 lead at the half before ultimately winning 33-8. Tagovailoa was responsible for not one but two interceptions on the day, and mustered up a measly total of 114 passing yards and 14 pass completions.

In fact, the NFL Hall of Famer, Shannon Sharpe, believes it’s time to call up some receipts. Not just for Tua, but for Tyreek Hill as well.

“Remember when Tyreek Hill said that Tua is better than Mahomes? …You’d really say that after the guy has won two MVPs? You would literally say ‘Tua is better than Mahomes.’ The guy has had a 5,000 yard season, a 50 touchdown season,” Shannon stated.

This happens at a time when rumors suggest the Chiefs are trying to strike a deal with the Dolphins to get Tyreek on board, after their WRs face injury blows. It’s not what many had hoped for or expected of him prior to the contest, but now that this Week 1 performance has been added to his rather extensive blooper reel, even more are beginning to wonder if Tua is even as good as he was initially advertised to be, Sharpe included.

Meanwhile, the former Denver Bronco even went as far as to suggest that teams are more than aware of Tagovailoa’s flaws, and that they are now beginning to script their game plans around them.

“When defensive guys watch tape, they know,” Sharpe suggested. “Here’s a guy that wants to get the ball out quick. He doesn’t want to take a lot of excess hits. So even if we don’t sack him, or we don’t get him, let’s hit him… He doesn’t like contact. Let’s get a little handsy with the guy, let’s put hands on him… That’s what the tape tells us.”

Thankfully, for both Tua and the rest of the Dolphins’ roster, it’s just Week 1. There’s plenty of time left to recover from a slow start to the season, and both the front office and the coaching staff are aware of that.

Unlike their fan base, the organization isn’t ready to do away with the current face of their team just yet. After all, they did grant him the 12th most valuable quarterback contract in the league, one that boasts a total value of $212,400,000.

Miami will be renewing its storied rivalry with the New England Patriots in Week 2, and the added fanfare that comes with a home opener should be enough to provide some last minute encouragement for a team that certainly looks to be in need of it. Of course, that enthusiasm is also prone to souring, especially if Tagovailoa has a repeat performance.