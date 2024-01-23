“Always Love Having My Baby There” Jonathan Owens Thanks Simone Biles for Her Appreciation and Love Post After His Recent NFL Season

When it comes to rooting for and supporting her husband and his NFL team, the Gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles never misses an opportunity. The 4-time Olympic gold medalist has ensured to mark her presence at most of Green Bay Packers games this season in support of them.

Her frequent appearance at the games gave Jonathan Owens an extra pinch of boost. The power couple who are each other’s biggest supports. They are often seen showcasing their life not just off the field, but on it as well.

After Jonathan Owens signed with Green Bay Packer last year, Biles was new to the city. The couple were given a warm welcome when they arrived. Now with the Packers’ season coming to an end, she offered her gratefulness to the city. She also showcased her love for her husband through her recent Instagram post. Jonathan Owens in no time responded to his beloved wife’s post.

With all the love he has for her, he thanked her and commented, Our favorite season yet Thanks for making it so memorable, always love having my baby there on the sideline. Year 6 in the books!!

Simone Biles has been an ardent supporter of Jonathan and has even made appearances when he was a part of the Houston Texans. Years later, Biles still tags along and is seen wearing Owens jersey number supporting at the sidelines. Biles, who has been immensely proud of her husband was full of praises for him on her post. The duo were also seen kissing at the sidelines in her post.

“It’s been a helluva season & there’s so much to be proud of. I’m so proud of the work you’ve put in & the confidence you exude throughout your plays. I love you, Jonathan! another football season happy & healthy in the books.”

She continued in the post to thank Green Bay for their hospitality and was proud of the season the boys had. She said

“Thank you green bay for the hospitality, we truly enjoyed our time out here. thanks to the packer family for making it home away from home! So blessed to be apart of a season so special!”

Biles and Owens have always ensured to be there for each other at all times. Fans have always been in awe of the couple for the relentless love and support they share.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens raise the standard high for being a power couple

Biles and Owens have built a strong foundation and support each other on their big days. The couple is always seen featuring on each other’s social media. They share most of their live updates in live pictures and have fans laud them as their power couple. Biles, a decorated and busy gymnast, makes sure that she attends almost all of Owen’s matches and is often seen donning his name and jersey number, being his biggest cheerleader. Owens was also a pillar of support to Biles. When she was going through an emotional phase during the Tokyo Olympics he was always by her side.

Their wedding news overjoyed fans when they announced it through Instagram. With both of them being respected icons in their respective fields, the couple has raised the relationship standard bar for all the other power couples in the industry.