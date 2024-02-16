In a season where the Kansas City Chiefs defied all odds and clinched another Super Bowl victory, the spotlight has shone brightly on Patrick Mahomes. They’ve managed to do something no team has done in almost two decades—secure back-to-back Super Bowl championships. The regular season was rough, with the Chiefs having a butterfingers situation; leading the league with 44 dropped passes. Yet, Mahomes, in a display of leadership reminiscent of Tom Brady, excelled in the postseason and overcame the biggest names in the league — Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Super Bowl-bound Brock Purdy.

Advertisement

Against all expectations, the Kansas City Chiefs, under the helm of Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and coach Andy Reid, have carved out a dynasty. With a nail-biting 25-22 victory in overtime, they marked their third Super Bowl win in just five years. Then came the electrifying Super Bowl parade, where the Chiefs’ shot caller had a not-so-surprising announcement. He decided to commit himself to a three-peat, which he announced to the KC crowd, seeking to make NFL history.

“We know we had to go on the road last year, but I promise you next year we’ll be at home,” Mahomes said. “We’re going for that three-peat. Don’t get it twisted, we’re doing it. Three times. For the first time in NFL history, we’re doing it.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JamesPalmerTV/status/1757851712843309497?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Mahomes’ recipe for success doesn’t only come from consistency but also from a pinch of ‘manifestation’. Even before the postseason had commenced, the two-time NFL MVP knew that he was going to Vegas.

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes Manifests Super Bowl LVIII Victory In early January, amidst a season riddled with challenges and doubts from critics, Mahomes sent a confident text to his wife, Brittany, declaring, “I decided we are going to win the Super Bowl.” After clinching the AFC title against the Ravens, super proud Patrick once again texted his wife, “I’ll say yall in Vegas I’m not done.” Fast forward to a dramatic Super Bowl LVIII victory in Sin City against the San Francisco 49ers, Mahomes and co. turned this bold prediction into reality, leading a stunning comeback to clinch the win in overtime, 25-22. His formidable legacy in the NFL has since sparked comparisons to the likes of NBA legend Michael Jordan, both of whom showed sporting excellence.