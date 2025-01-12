Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Break Down Ravens Victory Over Steelers: “If The Buffalo Win Tomorrow…”

It was a memorable day for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium as they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-14 in the Wild Card Round. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry were unstoppable, racking up 175 and 186 rushing yards, respectively, with two touchdowns each. The Steelers’ defense had no answers as the Ravens’ offense ran riot on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the Ravens’ performance, Shannon Sharpe expressed some lingering concerns about their pass coverage, even as he lauded Lamar’s MVP-level showing. Speaking on the Nightcap podcast, Sharpe also explored the possibility of an AFC rematch depending on other playoff outcomes.

“I am still a bit concerned about their pass coverage on the back end, Ocho. Because the teams that could potentially face… If Buffalo wins tomorrow, we’re gonna get a rematch. Buffalo, Houston, and Kansas City are all teams to watch. But, Ocho, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, I believe he is going to win the MVP. You believe he’s gonna win the MVP. He showed tonight that he should be the MVP,” Sharpe said.

While Sharpe remained confident that Lamar Jackson has locked up the MVP, he acknowledged that Josh Allen could still have a standout game against the Broncos. However, Shannon also emphasized that no matter how well Allen performs, Lamar’s case for the award is undeniable.

“If Josh Allen has one of those games he had against the Rams—three touchdowns—or one of those where he rushes for four, it might spark debate. But Lamar Jackson looked extremely well tonight. He ran the ball very well,” Sharpe added.

Sharpe then shifted the discussion to Chad “Ocho” Johnson, asking him to break down what led to the Ravens’ victory. Johnson pointed to a lack of creativity in the Steelers’ play-calling, which he said hurt their chances.

“For the Ravens, they dominated from the start. I said it before the game: in order for Pittsburgh to have a chance, you’ve gotta counter Lamar Jackson, you’ve gotta counter Derrick Henry, and the production they bring. Arthur Smith had to call a different type of game to keep them in it, and that didn’t happen,” Johnson explained.

The wild card round win boosts the Ravens’ confidence for Super Bowl, but it underscores ongoing struggles for the Steelers. Analysts have noted a troubling pattern in Pittsburgh’s playoff performances—they’ve consistently allowed 20-plus points in the first half, highlighting significant issues on defense when it matters most.