Shannon Sharpe Blames Patrick Mahomes’ “Mediocre” Receiving Corps for Loss Against the Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up a devastating 19-27 loss on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers. Following the loss, the Chiefs fell to 8-4, and they now rank eighth in the league standings. Notably, this was also the first time that they lost with Taylor Swift in attendance, and former NFL legend Shannon Sharpe knew exactly who to blame.

During his recent chat with co-host Chad Johnson on the ‘Nightcap‘ podcast, Shannon Sharpe pointed out an issue that might be affecting Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ performance. Unc hailed the star QB as an exceptional quarterback, but he feels that Mahomes is facing a challenge because of the team’s mediocre receiving corps. Sharpe stated,

“Even the greatness of Patrick Mahomes can’t overcome these mediocre receivers. I told you this earlier. I said at some point in time, Ocho, you can’t keep steaming. How many smokescreens? How many try when you try to change the DB’s eye level before you have a guy to beat me on the comeback or beat me on the speed out?” followed by, “They can’t do that consistently. Ocho and even the greatest Patrick Mahomes can’t overcome it.”

Sharpe mentioned that the Chiefs QB is facing challenges because his receivers are not performing at their best level. Despite Mahomes being an amazing quarterback, his wide receivers are struggling to not only catch the ball but also make room for a pass. He further stated that unless Mahomes’ teammates improve, it might be tough for the team to win against stronger opponents.

Shannon Sharpe and Ocho Discuss Tyreek Hill’s Departure From the Chiefs

Later in the podcast, Chad Johnson, adding to Sharpe’s take, expressed his belief that the Chiefs now might regret letting Tyreek Hill go. Ocho said that Cheetah’s departure highlighted his importance to the team and how much he contributed to their success.

“I think they regret letting Tyreek go. Now you understand his importance and what he meant to that team,” said Ocho.

However, Sharpe pointed out that Patrick Mahomes has won the MVP and the Super Bowl, even without Tyreek Hill playing on his side. He suggested that instead of relying solely on the star QB to overcome the absence of Hill, the team could have signed other talented receivers, like DeAndre Hopkins. Sharpe again called Mahomes an exceptional QB, but he believes the Chiefs might be asking too much from him, which could affect the team’s success in the long run.

The Chiefs lost against the Packers because of several key factors. Sky Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling struggled to convert their opportunities and managed only three catches in seven attempts. Moreover, the team could not score touchdowns during crucial red zone moments, which proved costly for them. Although Mahomes made some good plays, an interception he threw could have led to a game-winning drive, but it ended up contributing to their loss.