Shannon Sharpe & Chad Johnson’s $100K McDonald’s Challenge Talk Leads to Riveting ‘Unc Bathroom Confession’

Braden Ramsey
Published

NFL Hall of Famer and former SSU football player Shannon Sharpe talks to a fan from Hinesville, Ga after signing a bottle of his Le Portier Shay VSOP Luxury Cognac at Habersham Beverage Warehouse in Savannah on Thursday, March 19, 2025.

NFL Hall of Famer and former SSU football player Shannon Sharpe talks to a fan from Hinesville, Ga after signing a bottle of his Le Portier Shay VSOP Luxury Cognac at Habersham Beverage Warehouse in Savannah on Thursday, March 19, 2025. Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson keep things light on Nightcap. They don’t shy away from any topic when they’re on the mic. That includes viral social media photos. And yesterday, one of those popped up. It featured Johnson’s favorite food establishment: McDonald’s.

This “$100K McDonald’s Challenge” currently has 11.2 million views on Twitter/X. The food breakdown, to an untrained eye, appears to be:

  • Four Double Quarter-Pounders with Cheese
  • 20 Chicken McNuggets
  • Two Medium Fries
  • Four Medium Drinks

When Sharpe asked Johnson if he could do the challenge on Nightcap, he replied, “oh, that’s easy.” Sharpe didn’t doubt Johnson, but stated there’s no chance he could do so himself. He said, “I can’t do it. Ain’t no sense in me lying.”

Sharpe’s response left Johnson in disbelief. The McDonald’s aficionado, in shock, said, “Unc, that’s only four burgers.” Sharpe continued arguing that he couldn’t complete the challenge, but Johnson wasn’t letting him escape the conversation.

“You can finish them burgers. You have the four sodas there to wash everything down right away, to make it go down easy. Trust me.” 

After a discussion about the particulars of the food order, Sharpe clarified that he could have finished the challenge in his younger days. However, he revealed he’d have to stay away at this age because of how cheese – and all dairy products – impacts his body. Sharpe said he flies too much to take those chances.

“I don’t touch no dairy… no ice cream. I don’t do none of that. And then have to get on a plane? Cause I’m not going to the bathroom on no plane, that ain’t never going to happen… Lord, please don’t let that happen to me.” 

After Sharpe finished his rant on plane restroom trips, Johnson claimed Sharpe has “too many rules.” Fans in their comment section supported Sharpe’s practice of avoiding the bathroom during flights.

While those respondents focused on that aspect of things, Twitter/X users were dissecting the degree of difficulty on the McDonald’s Challenge. Most of them didn’t seem to believe a second person was required to polish off the food shown. As a result, they offered some funny responses to the post.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like any McDonald’s location will be offering chances for people to prove themselves any time soon. But if you’d like to test yourself, you could theoretically attempt it on your own dime. Just make sure you don’t forget to start the clock if/when you start.

