Tom Brady Turns the Tables in Beach Football After Damar Hamlin Interception

Aditya Rajput
Published

Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of NFL players have been having a great off-season and Micah Parsons is one of them. Him, along with a bunch of other NFL players were spotted enjoying a game of beach football at Michael Rubin’s party. And among some of the best players of the league was the NFL legend, Tom Brady.

The QB was in his element as he was slinging brilliant passes. However, the 46-year-old showed cracks as he ended up throwing a pass to Micah Parsons that was intercepted by Damar Hamlin.

As everyone was in shock seeing Brady’s passes being intercepted, Parsons was disappointed. He had a mockingly frustrating reaction as he wanted to catch a pass from Brady. However, in typical California Cool fashion, Brady went on to make a brilliant pass to Parsons that reminded people of a classic Brady to Randy Moss throw.

With the typical Brady-like response, it almost looked like the old, Patriots signal caller was back. His response of throwing an aggressive pass right after getting intercepted was vintage Brady aggression. And the fans were over the moon when they saw a glimpse of the old Brady. They took to X (Twitter) to react to the sequence. Some even had some cheeky comments for Micah.

Fans Erupt as Tom Brady Throws a Rocket To Micah Parsons

While Brady’s first pass to Parsons was intercepted, fans would’ve definitely thought Brady had lost his touch. However, he showcased that while he might be retired, his dominance is evergreen. Fans were happy to see the legend display his passing brilliance once more. Moreover, there were also some jibes from the fans for the Dallas Cowboys star. They were surprised to see Parsons playing beach football and not practicing during the offseason.

While Brady has been retired for over a year now, he still hasn’t lost his touch. While some people might have doubted that there would be a dip in Brady’s talent, his style of play in a beach football game was immaculate. Fans are going to be eager to see another appearance of Brady in the game.

