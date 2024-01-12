Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Apparently Took Shots At Taylor Swift Fans In a Not So Cryptic Way

Kayla Nicole appears frustrated with Travis Kelce’s new girlfriend’s fanbase, particularly the ‘Swifties’, who are delving into Nicole’s past with Kelce. She expressed her displeasure indicating that Taylor Swift’s legion of fans makes her “sick to [her] stomach.”

Page Six noted that the 32-year-old influencer shared a seemingly pointed video on Monday, suggesting her displeasure with Taylor Swift’s devoted fanbase. The caption read, “Fake page, s–t talking, cult following, keyboard warriors – maybe take the year off babe?” In the clip, Nicole even lip-synced over a sound bite from Drake.

The Drake voiceover used by Kayla Nicole in her video was recorded in December 2023, where he expressed frustration and issued threats to detractors. In the clip, she added text to the screen: “Who got something to say? Everybody. Who gone say it to my face? Nobody.”

“To the rest of you, the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet and deleters. You guys make me sick to my stomach, fam. Honestly, look at my eyes, you guys wanna do something? That’s what I thought, that’s what I thought.” The Drake voiceover noted.

The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and maintained an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Since then, Kayla Nicole has shared cryptic messages on social media, addressing “backlash and embarrassment.”

She made headlines by unfollowing Travis Kelce, along with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, who have been spending time with Taylor Swift.

Kayla Nicole Discussed Moving On and The Reasons Behind Unfollowing Brittany & Patrick Mahomes

Kayla Nicole publicly unfollowed Brittany and Patrick Mahomes on Instagram in a surprising move last September, sparking speculation of a falling out. Nicole later clarified that the reality of their situation is complex and also addressed it privately with Brittany. She pointed out the importance of public clarification due to the public nature of her decision to unfollow certain individuals.

“I still love my KC people and my KC community so much. But for me in my life, I have to move forward and everyone has to respect that. And hopefully when they respect that, that means that they’re no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me.” Kayla Nicole said.

Kayla Nicole emphasized, per PEOPLE, that relationships are more complex than they appear despite her public unfollowing. She maintained ongoing connections with all parties involved, including Brittany Mahomes, with whom she had meaningful conversations about the decision.

Nicole emphasized that breakups don’t instantly sever all ties, expressed love for Brittany, and highlighted the nuanced reality of post-relationship dynamics.