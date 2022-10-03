“Guy Is Something Else”: Former UFC Champion in Awe as Patrick Mahomes Leads Kansas City Chiefs to Victory Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Former UFC champion reacts to Patrick Mahomes splendid performance as Kansas City Chiefs beats Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Former UFC champion Max Holloway has reacted to Patrick Mahomes game incredible performance in Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the week four of the NFL, former Super Bowl opponents went head to head in a 72 points thriller. While the game was incredibly entertaining to watch, one player who stood out amongst the rest was Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

The quarterback led his team to victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in emphatic fashion. In doing so, Patrick Mahomes earned praise from all across, including the former UFC champion Max Holloway.

‘Blessed’ reacted to a video of Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass over Twitter and said:

“Guys is something else!”

Take a look at Max Holloway’s tweet below:

Guys is something else! https://t.co/1fUrbssyKS — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) October 3, 2022

Can Max Holloway make his way up to a title shot again?

‘Blessed’ is widely considered to be one of the best featherweight fighters in the world. Holloway won the UFC featherweight championship back in 2017 after beating Jose Aldo and went on to defend his title three times before losing it to Alexander Volkanovski in 2019.

Since then, Max Holloway has earned two more shots at the UFC featherweight title against Alex Volkanovski since then, but has failed to get the better of the Australian.

However, at 30 years old, Holloway is still hungry to compete at the highest level. While his return to the octagon looks uncertain as of now, it will be interesting to see if he can pave his path towards another title shot in the future.

