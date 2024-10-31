Shannon Sharpe Names One Tight End Who is as ‘Jacked’ as Him & It’s Not Rob Gronkowski

The tight end position in the NFL is unique, demanding both power and finesse—combining a receiver’s agility with the blocking strength of an offensive lineman. The league has seen some exceptional tight ends, each leaving their mark on the game.

Advertisement

Rob Gronkowski stands out among them, known for his powerful blocking and towering physique. Interestingly, Gronkowski credits Shannon Sharpe as the most physically impressive player at the position, calling him a “freak.”

“I mean freak. absolute freak. He’s a freak in the weight room, a freak on the field, a freak in the sheets. Just freaked on the Undisputed Show, and freak on Sirius Radio when he was on. He’s been a freak his whole life. Most ripped Tight End of all time too. Look at him, he’s f*cking jacked, biceps freaking sticking out.”

While the Hall of Famer Shannon proudly considers himself a physical powerhouse and the most ripped tight end in NFL history, he acknowledges it’s a close competition with Vernon Davis.

It’s close btw myself and V. Davis. https://t.co/BVrNU6yVTi — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 30, 2024

Yet, the analyst did not directly shy away from accepting Gronk’s praises. Despite retiring years ago, Sharpe has impressively maintained a level of fitness and physique similar to his playing days. So, what’s the secret behind the Hall of Famer’s ability to stay in such incredible shape?

Shannon Sharpe’s diet plays a great role in maintaining his impressive physique

The Battle-hardened and weary ox with two hip replacements, Shannon still spends impressive time in the gym and still loves to train himself. However, the focus now is not on getting bigger or lifting maximum weight. It’s now more on cardio and focusing on a strict diet to remain in shape.

According to Muscles and Fitness, it’s now more eating 4000-5000 calories. He watches what he eats now, though he isn’t on a proper diet. He maintains a strong regimen where he starts his day with egg whites, chicken, and turkey. For lunch, beef, carrots, rice, and broccoli are his preferred options along with occasional Brussels sprouts.

Shannon takes his mixed greens with apples on top and balsamic vinaigrette. On weekends, he treats himself to French toast and pancakes, sticking to a couple of cheat meals a week.

He believes sacrifices have to be made to maintain a certain level of fitness year-round. As someone who takes pride in his appearance with a touch of vanity, he knows he has to adhere to principles to make himself look good.