Shannon Sharpe Stuns Ochocinco With News On Will Smith Throwing Away a Large Part Of His Career For Jada Pinkett Despite Separation

In the latest episode of the ‘Nightcap’ featuring Shannon Sharpe and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, the NFL analysts were seen discussing the relationship between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett. The duo were chattering about the ongoing ‘separation ’speculation surrounding the Hollywood couple.

Sharpe left Ochocinco stunned when he revealed the most recent update on Will and Jada’s marriage. Jada Pinkett Smith herself addressed the situation recently, disclosing that she and Will had been separated since 2016.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Take a Detour From the NFL

On the latest Nightcap episode, Shannon Sharpe spilled the beans on the sacrifices made by Will Smith for his marriage with Jada Pinkett. Sharpe said, “This man, your husband, basically threw away a large part of his career, WHY? They’re separated.” Ochocinco was in utter disbelief. He asked Sharpe, “Wait, are you sure? She said that?” To which Sharpe replied, “If it’s a lie, she told it.”

Ochocinco was still struggling to process the bombshell. He said, “That’s so much to unpack right now, and I ain’t even got no suitcase.” Sharpe went on to clarify the timeline for Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Jonson. He stated,

“She said they have been separated since 2016; he did what he did in 2022. So, at that point, they had been separated for six years.”

Ocho was literally stunned. Unable to come to terms with what he was hearing, he asked again whether Will Smith got into a public altercation with comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars, for joking about Jada, while they were separated. Shannon Sharpe replied in the affirmative. Talking about Jada’s statement of not wanting to get a divorce with Smith, Sharpe said “I’m sorry, J. You’re divorced; you just hadn’t signed the paperwork.” The revelation left Ochocinco and fans astounded by the twisted tales of Hollywood.

Jada Pinkett Smith Soulmates With Tupac Shakur?

Jada Pinkett Smith has stirred the pot once again. This time she publicly referred to late rapper Tupac Shakur as her “soulmate”. Apparently, she might have shared “past lives.” Her revelation comes amidst controversy regarding her memoir, where she’s dishing out astonishing details about her marriage to Hollywood actor Will Smith, revealing that they’ve been separated for six years.

During a candid interview with Rolling Out’s Christal Jordan, the actress opened up about her bond with Tupac. Addressing the concept of a “soulmate friendship,” Jada affirmed its existence. Jada said,

“Our children can be our soulmates. I think this kind of romanticized idea is like a ‘soulmate.’ There’s all kinds of definitions of a soulmate.”

She continued, “If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think ‘Pac and I have traveled a few together in various forms.” However, in the same interview, Jada Pinkett Smith refuted any romantic involvement with Tupac. She stated that they had “no chemistry” beyond friendship.

When asked if she ever regretted not taking their relationship to a romantic level, she explained, “It just wasn’t possible; there was no chemistry between us.” These revelations are making the rounds in the gossip galleries. The interview by Jada Pinkett Smith was a bit too much even for the Hollywood fanatics let alone NFL analysts like Shannon Sharpe and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson.