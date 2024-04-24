“You’re Gonna Be a Meme”: Chad ‘Ocho’ Johnson Pronounces Jayden Daniels’ Tearful Welcome to the NFL

The journey of a player from playing the sport for fun to going pro is as exciting as it is hard. It takes a lot of hard work and sacrifice to come out smelling like roses on the other side. Jayden Daniels, after finally getting his break with LSU last year, could very well position himself as that person, as he is highly expected to be picked up at two in the 2024 NFL draft. And Chad Ochocinco feels like many players before him—the former Tigers star will burst into tears of happiness when his name gets called.

Advertisement

Daniels recently made an appearance on the Nightcap podcast, and when host Shannon Sharpe asked him how he would handle all the emotions when his name gets called, he asserted that he might shed a few tears if he saw his mom and dad crying.

“I know my momma gonna cry. My dad probably gonna cry too. So I don’t know, maybe if I look at them, they might get me a little bit,” Daniels said.

However, Ocho feels Jayden will lose his composer regardless when he is picked at two, considering the long journey and all the sacrifices he and his parents made for him to get there. And given that we are living in the age of social media, Ocho asserted, “You’re gonna be a meme.”

It is becoming clearer and clearer every day that LSU’s Heisman winner will be drafted as the 2nd overall pick by the Washington Commanders. However, as per CBS Sports, Daniels’ agent expressed displeasure as to how they treated his client and other QBs during his top 30 visits.

Daniels, expecting to dine and wine alone, didn’t expect other top prospects like Maye, McCarthy, and others to show up for the visit. His agent, Ron Butler, felt that it was disrespectful to everyone. Thus, if Jayden eventually feels that Washington is not a place for him, he might pull a Manning and insist they don’t draft him.

However, that’s highly likely to happen since Daniels and Chad Johnson discussed the offensive options he might have if he gets drafted by the Commanders.

Jayden Daniels Previews Washington WR Room With Ocho

It’s no secret that Jayden Daniels had a top supporting cast around him to amass such great numbers and win the Heisman in 2023. He had Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., both projected to be 1st round picks after 1000-yard seasons. That’s exactly why Ocho feels that having a top receiving core is necessary for a rookie QB like Jayden to be able to transition smoothly from college to the big league.

If the Commanders pick him, he would get the opportunity to throw the ball to Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, who, according to Ocho, are ballers. McLaurin is a picture of consistency, despite playing for an underdog team like Washington. He is coming off his 4th straight 1000-yard season. Dotson, however, hasn’t performed like a 1st round pick, though injuries haven’t helped his cause. However, he still managed to get 518 yards on just 49 receptions as WR2. Having a QB like Jayden Daniels might help him reach his full potential.

The Commanders have made a lot of changes this off-season. They have also re-signed WR Jamison Crowder, signed Austin Ekler, and brought in an experienced Tight End Zach Ertz. However, the disaffection and displeasure that Daniels’ agent expressed might actually turn out to be a big problem in the future.

He might pull a Manning and express his desire to go to the Patriots or any other team. The former Redskins don’t have a good track record when it comes to developing a QB, which might very well affect any shot-caller’s decision to join them.