Shaquille O’Neal Betting his Farm on Dallas Cowboys to Win the Super Bowl Might be One of His Worst Wagers Ever

In recent years, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has openly declared his love for the Dallas Cowboys. The team’s impressive performance, securing 12 wins for the third consecutive season and claiming the NFC East title, earned them the No.2 seed in the NFC playoffs this season. This success fueled Shaq’s confidence in Dak Prescott and his team, to the extent that he declared he would bet his farm if the Cowboys didn’t win the Super Bowl.

During an early January appearance on the Stephen A. Smith show, Shaquille O’Neal kicked off the segment with enthusiasm, playfully taunting the show’s host by expressing support for the Cowboys and their quarterback, Dak Prescott. Stephen A. Smith, known as the biggest Dallas Cowboys hater, questioned Shaq’s loyalty as a fan. However, the former Los Angeles Lakers player showed that his support for the America’s Team is not to be underestimated.

During his response to Smith on the show, Shaq disclosed, for the first time, that he was “born and raised a Cowboys fan.” Going beyond that revelation, he boldly offered a bet on his 50-acre Texas farm. Shaq declared that if the Cowboys fail to win the Super Bowl, Smith can have his farm for free. O’ Neal stated,

“I live on a 50-acre farm right down here in Texas, if they don’t win the Super Bowl, you can have my farm. Listen, here is the paper to Tex Johnson’s farm. If they don’t win the Super Bowl, you can have it. You can have the deed and the trust.”

Shaq made this bold statement before the Cowboys went head-to-head with the Washington Commanders in Week 18. The outcome favored Prescott, leading the Cowboys to a convincing 38-10 victory, likely bringing joy to Shaq as the team entered the next round as a strong contender. Their next challenge awaited them against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Not only O’Neal, but the whole world seemed to favor the Cowboys in that clash. The Packers, with a 9-8 record, entered as the 7th seed in the NFC playoffs. However, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys faced a shocking turn of events. Struggling throughout the game, Prescott contributed by throwing two interceptions, both resulting in pick-sixes for the Packers.

These interceptions occurred in the first half, leading to a halftime score of 27-7 in favor of the Packers. Despite the Cowboys’ efforts, scoring 9 and 16 points in the next two quarters, they ultimately lost the game 32-48.

In Shaq’s worst nightmare, he didn’t anticipate this outcome. The Cowboys’ defeat marked the end of their season, leaving football fans expecting Shaq to fulfill his bet of offering his 50-acre farm to Smith. While the basketball legend may have initially made the statement in jest to tease Smith, the tables turned, and with the sting of defeat, the joke was now on him.

Shaq’s Frustration on the Cowboys’ Playoff Loss

The Dallas Cowboys’ playoff loss left fans, including Shaquille O’Neal, in disbelief. Their last Conference Championship game victory and Super Bowl triumph dates back to 1995 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite making 13 playoff appearances since then, the Cowboys facing setbacks, lost six times in the Wild Card Round and seven times in the Divisional Round.

For 28 long years, O’Neal held onto hope to witness his team reach the Super Bowl. However, once again, they fell short, leaving him not just saddened but also frustrated. After the loss, he expressed his feelings by sharing a meme on his Instagram story. The meme depicted Dak Prescott answering questions during a press conference, with a fan edited into the video, jumping towards Prescott in apparent frustration.

The meme effectively captured the sentiments of Cowboys fans post the heartbreaking loss. Dak Prescott faced criticism, with both fans and critics pointing out his struggles against winning teams and in crucial games. Despite five playoff appearances since joining the Cowboys in 2016, he hasn’t led the team to a single Conference Championship game.