“She Was An Athlete”: George Kittle Explains How Wife Claire’s Energy On Game Days Keeps His Engine Going

Jan 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and wife Claire Kittle at a game between Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

George Kittle is having an amazing season on the field, with the recent clash against the Cowboys being no exception. The TE covered 128 yards yesterday, along with scoring a touchdown.

While the football player was receiving all praise for his contribution, a months-old video popped up, with Kittle crediting his success and energy on the field to his wife, Claire Kittle.

As he sat down for the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, George could be seen immediately smiling widely when the host praised his wife’s competitiveness and star-like character. On being asked whether Claire is more competitive than even the football player, Kittle immediately nodded in affirmation, stating a strong yes.

“She was an athlete and no, she’s not an athlete anymore. So, that competitiveness, like that needs somewhere to go, so that’s with me. She’s always very competitive with me…But, it’s nice because when you have that competitiveness, it just keeps the energy always going…like her energy on game days and for practice, it definitely gets my engine going.”

The TE seemed all smitten by Claire’s contribution to his career and the positive impact she has on his growth. He was quick to point out how it is easy to find success with a supportive partner, especially someone like his wife.

The inseparable connection between George and Claire Kittle!

The San Francisco 49ers tight end has been married to Claire since 2019. He first met her as a freshman at the University of Iowa. The two had been together for a long time before George proposed in 2018.

The two eloped in April 2019 after their engagement and started their married life in a rather exciting manner. The couple lives in Nashville, Tennessee, during the offseason, while San Francisco is their home for the season. The two also share a puppy together called Deenie.

While the two are more private in sharing their personal details, the couple hardly shies away from displaying their support for each other:

“G I am so happy that I get to live this life with you, that I get to travel to all your games, that I get to kiss you on the field. I believe wholeheartedly there’s nothing you can’t do,” is what the former basketball player wrote for her husband when the 49ers lost to the Chiefs last season.

The couple shares an inseparable bond, along with their common love for books, video games, sports, and athleticism, keeping them close-tied.