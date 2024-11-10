mobile app bar

Shedeur Sanders Broke One NCAA Rule Before the Texas Tech Matchup, and Officials Caught Wind of It

Sneha Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field.

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders balled out this week! He was the standout performer in Colorado’s win against Texas Tech; however, it wasn’t all smooth sailing at first, long before the game started. The star quarterback found himself in trouble with game officials.

Shedeur, as usual, was warming up on the field before the game. But what he didn’t expect was to be intercepted by the referees for breaking an NCAA rule — knowingly or not. The 22-year-old was wearing a black tank top bearing his podcast, 2Legendary’s logo, which goes against the 2020 football rule 3-1-1. The QB had to ultimately change into his No. 2 Buffs jersey before continuing with his routine.

The regulation requires all athletes within the playing enclosure to wear only their team’s jersey. Moreover, the player’s number should be visible. Otherwise, the violator of the rule can be asked to leave the premises. The specific rule reads:

“When any Squad Member is present within the playing enclosure subsequent to the officials’ jurisdiction, they must be wearing their jersey or have their numeral readily visible. Players without their numeral readily visible must leave the playing enclosure.”

This rule violation by Sanders caught the internet’s attention, and fans had mixed reactions to the exchange. While some were praying that it wasn’t a bad omen before the anticipated matchup (which it clearly wasn’t!), others were critical of the quarterback’s attitude toward the rules before becoming a Pro.

Sanders resolved the issue by promptly changing into the team’s jersey, but the Buffs’ troubles were far from over.

Shedeur Sanders signed a tortilla

As expected, the Texas Tech fanbase was far from welcoming of their opponent’s presence, and they expressed it wholeheartedly. While boos are commonplace in football stadiums, this time the Colorado crew was also met with flying tortillas at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The opposition rained tortillas on the field so much that the Texas Tech HC Joey McGuire had to make an announcement asking fans to stop the ordeal. Or what the Texas Tech fanbase calls it TTU tortilla throw tradition. That said, this entire episode didn’t waver the Buffs from bettering their record to 7-2.

Sanders even signed a tortilla that was thrown at him, later commenting about the situation, “I didn’t know throwing tortillas on the field was legal… They had a whole cleanup crew. It was odd.”

Even Coach Prime expressed his thoughts about his squad’s welcome with the flying tortillas, remarking, “Thank God a tortilla is soft“.

Despite the hurdles in Sunday’s game, Shedeur shined on the field, amassing 291 yards, 30 out of 43 completions, and three touchdowns. As the Buffs march on this season, their next stop will be back home when they face Utah at Folsom Field on Saturday.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering, but her passion for writing and love for American football led her to join The SportsRush in 2024. With prior experience at various media outlets across genres, Sneha has been following the sport for the past three years. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Before she knew it, Sneha was passionately following the offseason, tracking trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. The two teams she holds closest to her heart are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years have been quite eventful for Sneha, as both of her favorite teams made it to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. However, her first live game ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles on the grandest stage. The disappointment carried into the following year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Even Jason Kelce announced his retirement, which she wasn't thrilled about, but she appreciates that he's still connected to the league in various ways. When it comes to covering a story, it's not just the on-field action that excites Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. She currently has over 400 articles to her name. Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Whether it's books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

Share this article

Don’t miss these