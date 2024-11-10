Shedeur Sanders Broke One NCAA Rule Before the Texas Tech Matchup, and Officials Caught Wind of It

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders balled out this week! He was the standout performer in Colorado’s win against Texas Tech; however, it wasn’t all smooth sailing at first, long before the game started. The star quarterback found himself in trouble with game officials.

Shedeur, as usual, was warming up on the field before the game. But what he didn’t expect was to be intercepted by the referees for breaking an NCAA rule — knowingly or not. The 22-year-old was wearing a black tank top bearing his podcast, 2Legendary’s logo, which goes against the 2020 football rule 3-1-1. The QB had to ultimately change into his No. 2 Buffs jersey before continuing with his routine.

The regulation requires all athletes within the playing enclosure to wear only their team’s jersey. Moreover, the player’s number should be visible. Otherwise, the violator of the rule can be asked to leave the premises. The specific rule reads:

“When any Squad Member is present within the playing enclosure subsequent to the officials’ jurisdiction, they must be wearing their jersey or have their numeral readily visible. Players without their numeral readily visible must leave the playing enclosure.”

Referees tell Shedeur Sanders to change into his pregrame warmups‍♂️ Yea it’s gone be a long day… @ym_boog32/IG pic.twitter.com/F9GjCVDtn1 — GUCCE‍⬛ (@gucceCU) November 9, 2024

This rule violation by Sanders caught the internet’s attention, and fans had mixed reactions to the exchange. While some were praying that it wasn’t a bad omen before the anticipated matchup (which it clearly wasn’t!), others were critical of the quarterback’s attitude toward the rules before becoming a Pro.

Crazy bro I was just praying rebuking any sabotage hindrances in Jesus name ! Before I saw this . — Change7he Narrative (@change7he68182) November 9, 2024

We gonna lit them up today, nothing is stopping us. F**k dem

Refs — OG D Wade (@mrdbwade) November 9, 2024

These are the reasons he won’t ever be good at the next level. He already thinks he’s above the rules. He will be a bust. — Warrior (@Bigsarge22) November 10, 2024

Bruh just follow the rules. All that “yall know who i am” stuff not gone get you nowhere — Mr.25/8 (@mynames_jay) November 10, 2024

Sanders resolved the issue by promptly changing into the team’s jersey, but the Buffs’ troubles were far from over.

Shedeur Sanders signed a tortilla

As expected, the Texas Tech fanbase was far from welcoming of their opponent’s presence, and they expressed it wholeheartedly. While boos are commonplace in football stadiums, this time the Colorado crew was also met with flying tortillas at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The opposition rained tortillas on the field so much that the Texas Tech HC Joey McGuire had to make an announcement asking fans to stop the ordeal. Or what the Texas Tech fanbase calls it TTU tortilla throw tradition. That said, this entire episode didn’t waver the Buffs from bettering their record to 7-2.

Sanders even signed a tortilla that was thrown at him, later commenting about the situation, “I didn’t know throwing tortillas on the field was legal… They had a whole cleanup crew. It was odd.”

Even Coach Prime expressed his thoughts about his squad’s welcome with the flying tortillas, remarking, “Thank God a tortilla is soft“.

Despite the hurdles in Sunday’s game, Shedeur shined on the field, amassing 291 yards, 30 out of 43 completions, and three touchdowns. As the Buffs march on this season, their next stop will be back home when they face Utah at Folsom Field on Saturday.