Shedeur Sanders Cancels Vacation Plans With Deion Sanders To Be With Mom Pilar During Christmas: “I Got a Family”

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and head coach Deion Sanders following a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders has been appreciative of his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders for his consistency and dedication to the Colorado Buffaloes team. In a display of the strengthening bond between the father-son duo, Coach Prime had been making reported vacation plans to the Dominican Republic with him.

Advertisement

However, the show of appreciation took an unexpected turn as Shedeur Sanders decided to follow up on different holiday plans. Contrary to Deion’s expectation, Shedeur revealed that his priority for the family presided over a vacation with Prime.

Deion Sanders, acknowledging Shedeur’s dedication to the team, chose to reveal his vacation plans excitedly. In his clip shared by Well Off Media on YouTube, Sanders was seen pitching his idea to Shedeur.

Advertisement

“Where we going on a vacation?” asked Coach Prime excitedly.

Shedeur enquired about his idea of an upcoming vacation, to which Deion replied, “Dominican or Brazil.”

However, what followed was a decision from Shedeur Sanders to spend his time with his family rather than being on vacation after a difficult season for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Shedeur Chooses Mom Pilar Over Vacation With Dad Deion Sanders

Shedeur, in his reply to Coach Prime, expressed his importance for family connections. He attempted to explain his perspective by iterating that he would like to be in Texas.

Advertisement

“That’s the thing, I wouldn’t leave from Texas,” said Shedeur.

Further in the conversation, Father Sanders enquires about Shedeur Sanders’ plans for Christmas till New Year. This is where Shedeur chooses to reveal that he wishes to spend time with his mother, Pilar, and younger sister Shelomi, whom he calls ‘family’.

“I have a family. I got a mom and a little sister,” adds Shedeur.

Deion adds a lighter tone to the conversation as he humorously picks Shedeur on the ‘I have a family’ claim. However, he reveals that Shelomi will be busy playing since the basketball season hasn’t concluded for her yet. However, the stalemate seemed to end as Deion Sanders suggested that they could visit Shelomi wherever she had a match scheduled.

It is a delight for the followers to have an insight into the conversation between Shedeur Sanders and Father Deion. However, this is not the first time Prime’s kids have shown an inclination for their mother over Coach Prime.

The time when Deion spit up with his second wife Pilar, Shedeur’s older brother Shilo took to social media in a similar fashion. He publicly expressed his happiness over coming home to his mother, after the custody proceedings closed down.

“After what seems like forever, I’m finally officially back full-time with my mom!” he wrote.

Yet again, his brother and the Buffaloes QB chose to stay with his mother after a season of turmoil for his team.