Shedeur Sanders Cheers Up For Teammate Travis Hunter Despite EA Sports Snubbing Him on New Cover Photo

Shedeur Sanders, despite being the highest NIL valued player, faced disappointment as EA Sports snubbed him twice for their College Football 25 cover. However, in their recent reveal, Travis Hunter, the Colorado’ double threat took the center space raising the teams’ heads high with pride. Though quite the miss for their quarterback, this didn’t dampen Shedeur’s spirits or his support for his teammate.

EA Sports’ new cover for College Football 25 featured Travis Hunter along with Quinn Ewers and Donovan Edwards. In response, Sanders showcased his dedication and team spirit by reacting to the post with a fire emoji, hyping up his primary target on the field.

The reaction from the Buffs’ star quarterback highlights the closeness that the two young talents share even outside the field.

Though not EA Sports’ cover boy, Shedeur Sanders is already emerging as the top choice for next year’s draft with fifth position in ESPN’s mock. This doesn’t come as a surprise as Deion Sanders’ team is preparing for their second season in college football under his regime. And the thrill for the season has only begun with EA Sports’ new cover editions.

EA Sports Official CFB 25 Trailer Comes with a Twist

EA Sports has released a thrilling official trailer for the highly anticipated “College Football 25” video game, marking the return of the beloved series after an 11-year wait. The trailer, filled with excitement and gameplay footage, sets the stage for the game’s release on July 19.

While Colorado’s Travis Hunter graces the cover, fans were surprised to see that the Colorado Buffaloes did not appear in the official trailer.

On a side note, the CFB 25 deluxe edition includes additional cover stars like Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, and Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins. Additionally, players from programs like Clemson, USC, and Notre Dame also featured on the cover giving the CFB 25 a thrilling welcome after a long-awaited return.

EA Sports announced that players who opted in for “College Football 25” would receive $600 NIL checks, with some high-profile athletes securing more lucrative deals that include branding and trailer appearances. The first official release since 2013, the game promises to deliver an immersive college football experience with updated player models, mascots, and stadiums.