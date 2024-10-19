Shedeur Sanders, CU Buffs Hyped Up After WR Omarion Miller Returns From Successful Surgery

Colorado Buffaloes’ loss at the hands of Kansas City cost them more than just a defeat. Three players suffered injuries in Sunday’s game, and among them, Omarion Miller’s leg injury became the most concerning. So much so that reports claim that he is out for the season.

The 2023 recruit has been shining with the Buffaloes this season, having amassed 10 catches and 216 yards in the past six games. Miller’s momentum was then halted after he was hit with a now-banned hip-drop tackle, resulting in a lower leg injury. However, on a higher note, the receiver has successfully undergone surgery and even shared an emotional reunion with his teammates this Saturday.

The WR was greeted with warm embraces and firm handshakes by Shedeur Sanders and his crew when he arrived at the team facility. The clip of this interaction has since been widely shared online, winning the hearts of Buffs fans.

Shedeur Sanders and Colorado Football Team embrace WR Omarion Miller at practice after a successful surgery : @KingDarius_NS pic.twitter.com/pcmR0rRn4n — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) October 19, 2024

Notably, Deion Sanders shared a positive update about his mentee during Tuesday’s press conference, as per ON3, “I think he had surgery yesterday. I don’t think he’ll be back this season.”

While Miller’s return timeline remains unpredictable, Coach Prime had one clear message for him. Sanders advised the receiver to undergo rehabilitation properly and ensure that he’s in his best form when he returns next season.

“I mean our message to him is to get yourself together when it’s time to rehabilitate yourself and get in the right frame of mind, so you can come out bigger, stronger, faster and better.”

Further expressing how “proud” he is, the Colorado head coach praised Miller’s focus on the game despite knowing that he wasn’t the starter. The receiver also had some insight about the million-dollar question: his return.

Omarion Miller’s recovery

Following his warm welcome at the team facility after the surgery, Miller talked with Deion about the timeline for his recovery. After cheerful greetings, Coach Prime asked the only question on everybody’s minds, “How long is it [recovery time]?”

Miller informed his coach that it was going to take four and a half months for him to return to full form. He further shared that he’ll heal his calf in two weeks, after which he’ll immediately start rehabilitation.

Omarion Miller says he will be out 4 and a half months with a broken ankle @KingDarius_NS pic.twitter.com/dOqWk0bh1D — GUCCE‍⬛ (@gucceCU) October 19, 2024

As per Miller’s response, we can expect to see the receiver back on the field after the twelfth week. For now, the Buffs would have to face their next opponent, Arizona Wildcats, without him on Saturday.

Looking ahead, if all goes well with his recovery, Miller could be in line to make a full comeback for the 2025 season. Given Deion’s confidence in Miller’s abilities, along with the support of his teammates, there’s no doubt that his return is eagerly anticipated.