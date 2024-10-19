mobile app bar

Shedeur Sanders, CU Buffs Hyped Up After WR Omarion Miller Returns From Successful Surgery

Sneha Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Omarion Miller and Shedeur Sanders

Omarion Miller (left) and Shedeur Sanders (right)
Credit – USA TODAY Sports and Instagram @omarion4_

Colorado Buffaloes’ loss at the hands of Kansas City cost them more than just a defeat. Three players suffered injuries in Sunday’s game, and among them, Omarion Miller’s leg injury became the most concerning. So much so that reports claim that he is out for the season.

The 2023 recruit has been shining with the Buffaloes this season, having amassed 10 catches and 216 yards in the past six games. Miller’s momentum was then halted after he was hit with a now-banned hip-drop tackle, resulting in a lower leg injury. However, on a higher note, the receiver has successfully undergone surgery and even shared an emotional reunion with his teammates this Saturday.

The WR was greeted with warm embraces and firm handshakes by Shedeur Sanders and his crew when he arrived at the team facility. The clip of this interaction has since been widely shared online, winning the hearts of Buffs fans.

Notably, Deion Sanders shared a positive update about his mentee during Tuesday’s press conference, as per ON3, “I think he had surgery yesterday. I don’t think he’ll be back this season.”

While Miller’s return timeline remains unpredictable, Coach Prime had one clear message for him. Sanders advised the receiver to undergo rehabilitation properly and ensure that he’s in his best form when he returns next season.

“I mean our message to him is to get yourself together when it’s time to rehabilitate yourself and get in the right frame of mind, so you can come out bigger, stronger, faster and better.”

Further expressing how “proud” he is, the Colorado head coach praised Miller’s focus on the game despite knowing that he wasn’t the starter. The receiver also had some insight about the million-dollar question: his return.

Omarion Miller’s recovery

Following his warm welcome at the team facility after the surgery, Miller talked with Deion about the timeline for his recovery. After cheerful greetings, Coach Prime asked the only question on everybody’s minds, “How long is it [recovery time]?”

Miller informed his coach that it was going to take four and a half months for him to return to full form. He further shared that he’ll heal his calf in two weeks, after which he’ll immediately start rehabilitation.

As per Miller’s response, we can expect to see the receiver back on the field after the twelfth week. For now, the Buffs would have to face their next opponent, Arizona Wildcats, without him on Saturday.

Looking ahead, if all goes well with his recovery, Miller could be in line to make a full comeback for the 2025 season. Given Deion’s confidence in Miller’s abilities, along with the support of his teammates, there’s no doubt that his return is eagerly anticipated.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering, but her passion for writing and love for American football led her to join The SportsRush in 2024. With prior experience at various media outlets across genres, Sneha has been following the sport for the past three years. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Before she knew it, Sneha was passionately following the offseason, tracking trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. The two teams she holds closest to her heart are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years have been quite eventful for Sneha, as both of her favorite teams made it to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. However, her first live game ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles on the grandest stage. The disappointment carried into the following year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Even Jason Kelce announced his retirement, which she wasn't thrilled about, but she appreciates that he's still connected to the league in various ways. When it comes to covering a story, it's not just the on-field action that excites Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. She currently has over 400 articles to her name. Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Whether it's books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

Share this article

Don’t miss these