Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Endorses Titans Fan Wearing a Shedeur Mask During Season Finale

The NFL regular season has ended, with the Tennessee Titans receiving this year’s first pick. Now, fans are hoping to see Shedeur Sanders join their team next season, resolving their QB woes.

Those fans are truly going to great lengths with their request. Shedeur’s mom, Pilar, noticed one such gesture (or antic), where a few Titans fans wore masks to support her son’s draft. Pilar took the time to repost the clip on her Instagram story, effectively giving the team her approval to draft him.

Shedeur Sanders’ mom, Pilar, is giving the green light to the Titans to draft her son, Shedeur, in the 2025 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/CTgTImGraz — FootballinMyVeins (Kidding, it’s blood) (@nfl_rocky) January 6, 2025

So, what exactly were the fans doing? Well, they were sporting paper bags in the stands during the Titans’ season-finale loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday. It was a clear display of their frustration with the current state of the team.

One fan took it a step further by putting an image of Shedeur on their mask. While wearing a paper bag is one thing, advertising who you want your team to draft takes it to a whole new level:

For Pilar, it must be exciting to have teams clamoring for your son’s services. And the Titans have now put themselves in the best possible spot to take the young phenom.

Even Shedeur took notice of the video. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is very ‘plugged in’ to the current media landscape, and it’s hard to sneak sports memes by him without him noticing. He decided to leave a comment under the clip posted by ESPN.

“Legendary,” Sanders wrote. The comment received over 15k likes.

Shedeur Sanders wants to get picked by the #Titans pic.twitter.com/9gy3G8bwv5 — FootballinMyVeins (Kidding, it’s blood) (@nfl_rocky) January 6, 2025

Even his brother, Deion Sanders Jr., liked the post. DSJ, a former receiver like his dad, played at SMU for three seasons before deciding to step away to focus on his career and mental health. Today, he’s a successful photographer/videographer. His liking the post is an obvious sign of approval for Shedeur’s potential selection next year.

Titans have Sanders’ approval

The online interaction felt as if the entire Sanders clan gave the Titans the approval to draft Shedeur. The family has been outspoken about the possibility of Shedeur not playing if he gets drafted by a team that he doesn’t like. While it may sound petty, he’s not the first rookie QB to express the sentiment. Just last season, Caleb Williams said the same things before eventually subsiding those thoughts.

It seems that the comments from QBs over the past two years have been to avoid places like Carolina and Cleveland. The Panthers selected Bryce Young with the number one pick in the 2023 draft but immediately hurt his outlook by throwing him to the wolves. The Browns, on the other hand, haven’t found any QB stability in years, and seemingly every quarterback who leaves becomes better once they’re gone.

The signs point to these being two franchises that are QB sinkholes. It’s no wonder rookies don’t want to be drafted there, but at the end of the day, they don’t have a choice. You can hold out and refuse to sign a rookie deal, but optically, it looks terrible. Most teams prefer less drama from their QB.

So, it’s a relief that the Titans got the number one pick. The Sanders family seems to be excited about this team. Shedeur, too, seems to be ready for the challenge. It’s no guarantee he gets taken number one, but draft experts everywhere have had him mocked there for months.