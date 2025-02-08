Shedeur Sanders Reveals He Stays Away From Drinking Despite Deion Sanders Giving Him the Freedom

Shedeur Sanders is in New Orleans this week, making the most of his time in the city. Not only does he get to watch the Super Bowl in a few days, but he also finds himself in the perfect place to celebrate his 23rd birthday today—a celebration that’s sure to be legendary.

New Orleans is known for its vibrant drinking culture, a charm that draws in countless athletes. But despite having the freedom to do as he pleases—something Deion has made clear—Shedeur surprisingly chooses not to drink.

On the latest episode of his 2Legendary podcast, Shedeur Sanders revealed that alcohol has never appealed to him—so he simply chooses not to drink. But why? Is it because of Deion or his mother?

Surprisingly, no. Both of his parents have given him the freedom to make his own choices since childhood. Shedeur just feels comfortable in his decision to stay away from alcohol. That same mindset also keeps him from placing much importance on milestone birthdays like turning 18 or 21—he has never felt the need to celebrate them differently from any other year.

“I don’t drink. I don’t do that kind of stuff. It’s not like too much I couldn’t do. Dad gave us the freedom to do what we wanted to do to bump our heads a little bit when we were younger to get back on the track.”

For that same reason, Shedeur doesn’t have a favorite birthday—every year is unique. To him, each year is a stepping stone, bringing new lessons that help shape his journey and prepare him for what’s next.

So, what does he enjoy instead? Football is his true passion—his choice of drug, as he puts it. He truly loves the game. Beyond that, he loves to travel, finding joy in exploring new places and experiences.

He might not place too much importance on any single year, but his 23rd could be the most significant yet. This is the year he finally takes the next step toward his lifelong dream—playing in the NFL, a goal he’s been chasing since the moment he first picked up a football.

Despite the magnitude of this transition, Shedeur doesn’t believe his life will change drastically. The only differences will be his scenery and address. He’ll meet new people and play for a new team, but at the end of the day, he’ll still be doing what he loves—playing football.

While he may not be excited about his birthday, the idea of getting gifts still excites him, especially the gift that Deion will give him.

Shedeur excited for getting a gift from Deion Sanders

Growing up, Shedeur never had extravagant birthday parties, and now, a quiet celebration without all the fuss suits him just fine. But whether it’s a big party or not, one thing never gets old—the excitement of receiving gifts. He doesn’t care what he gets; to him, it’s the thought that counts. Well, unless the gift is from Deion.

After all, Shedeur set the bar high when he gifted Coach Prime an Audemars Piguet watch six months before his birthday. Now, he’s eagerly waiting to see what his father comes up with this year—hoping Deion finds a way to top that gift.

“I’m just excited to see what Dad is going to give me because I got him an AP on his last birthday. So I’m just waiting on my gifts.I gave it to him early because I don’t like holding gifts or holding secrets especially if I spend all that on that.”

It’s exciting to see what gift Deion comes up with, but many believe Coach Prime has already given Shedeur the greatest gift of all—his name and the foundation to become a football player. No material gift could ever top that.