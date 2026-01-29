Rams News: Matthew Stafford Admits Frustration Over Not Helping Davante Adams Win a Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams were touted as one of the top Super Bowl favorites throughout the entire 2025 season. But their campaign ended just one game short of the ultimate goal. And for Davante Adams, that must have hurt just a little bit extra.

The Rams wideout is one of the best of his generation, and he has regularly played for winning teams. In 12 years, he has gone to the playoffs seven times. In all but two of those playoff trips, Adams’ team won at least one game. But despite all the deep playoff runs he has been a part of, Adams has never reached a Super Bowl.

He has now been to the NFC Championship five times without winning once. After this most recent loss to the Seattle Seahawks, it was clear that Adams, now 33, was distraught that the curse followed him from Green Bay to L.A. Matthew Stafford, who won a Super Bowl with the Rams a few years ago before Adams’ arrival, was aware of Adams’ situation. And it made this year’s loss hurt that much more for the QB.

“He deserves the opportunity to at least go play in a game that gives him a chance to put a ring on his finger,” Stafford said during his recent podcast appearance, adding,

“Because he’s that type of player. I told [him] I wish I could have been better for him and gotten us to where we wanted to go just to give him that opportunity. Because he’s such a great player in this league, he’s got such an amazing legacy in this league.”

Adams was similarly effusive in his praise of Stafford during his teary-eyed postgame press conference. And while both were clearly sad about the loss, the way Stafford spoke didn’t suggest Adams is certain to return to the Rams in 2026.

“It didn’t happen, that’s a tough pill for me to swallow,” Stafford admitted. “But I do appreciate the hell out of him and what he did for our team and what kind of teammate he was. He’s a special guy and a big-time player in this league for a long time.”

Stafford on his podcast saying Davante deserved a ring and wishing he could’ve been the one to get him there. Nothing confirmed, but it didn’t sound like a lock they’ll be back together in 2026. 😬 pic.twitter.com/xuv45SY6lJ — RamsNation (@LARamsey46) January 29, 2026

Adams signed a two-year, $44 million deal with the Rams before the 2025 season. However, there is a potential out for the team ahead of the 2026 season, when his cap hit will jump from $12 million to $28 million.

That’s a lot of money they could save, but the Rams are still in win-now mode. And Adams is coming off a campaign in which he led the NFL with 14 TD catches. We would expect Adams to return for one last ride with Stafford if neither retires first.