Tom Brady breaks the internet with an emotional retirement message

Tom Brady’s season ended abruptly, with the Buccaneers not being able to go beyond the wild-card round in the 2022 playoffs. Brady and his Buccaneers have been average all year long, and that reflected on the record. With the year he had, playoff glory could have made for some sort of consolation for the legendary quarterback.

However, unable to live up to his legacy, Tom Brady bowed out of this year’s competition. At 45, many expected this to be the last of Brady, while some said he wouldn’t go out on a low. With speculation about his future, Tom Brady has finally settled the debate about his future.

He went on record earlier to say that he would have made a statement had he known what was written for his future. What seemed like a statement, out of annoyance at the time, didn’t age too well for his fans. Brady knows where he is headed and took to Instagram to share this through an emotional announcement.

Tom Brady: The end of an era

Tom Brady has retired for the second and what looks like the final time for his NFL career. The legendary quarterback announced his retirement through his social media, self-recording himself. “I’ll get to the point right away…I’m retiring,” said Brady. He kept it very simple and straightforward. He also alluded to his last retirement as he said it was a big deal last time. Brady even mentioned that his fans could get only one long retirement essay. He had already given them his, exactly a year ago, on February 1st, 2022. Tom Brady got emotional in his message when he got to thanking his family as he got teary-eyed.

His Instagram post was a pure dedication to his friends and family as he followed the video with images of his close friends and family. He posted a picture with his parents, his entire family, and just his kids. The single father also included his ex-wife and mother of his kids, Gisele Bundchen, in one of the images. The Brazilian Supermodel and Tom Brady got divorced earlier this year, and it was the talk about his season performance.

Tom Brady came out of retirement earlier this year to continue his love for the game. This happened to be one of the bigger reasons for his divorce. It will definitely be a shocker to some that just a few months after the announcement of the divorce, Brady has hung his cleats from the sport that has given him everything.

Having always been known as a family man, he has always shown gratitude for his family and friends. The seven-time Superbowl champion leaves behind a legacy, not many will be able to match, forget surpass.

While the ending doesn’t complete the cinematic Tom Brady narrative, at 45, it probably was the call he had to make for himself and his family. This is the end of an era. 1st February 2022 and 2023 will go down as the darkest days for Tom Brady fans.

