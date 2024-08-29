Shedeur Sanders Set to Earn More in ‘NIL Money’ Than Aaron Rodgers and Others in Base Salary, Dividing Fans

Shedeur Sanders is stirring up a storm in the football world, but not for his on-field exploits. A recent post on X by NFL Rumors comparing his NIL earnings to NFL base salaries has set tongues wagging and keyboards clacking.

The post claimed Sanders is set to rake in $4.7 million from NIL deals this season, outpacing the base salaries of several NFL stars, including four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. At first glance, it’s an eye-popping comparison. But dig a little deeper, and the numbers tell a different story.

Take Rodgers, for instance. Sure, his base salary is $3.1 million, but his average annual paycheck? A whopping $37.5 million. Fans didn’t hold back, though. Social media lit up with criticism, with some calling Sanders overrated and others lamenting the state of college football.

#Colorado Shedeur Sanders is currently slated to make more in NIL this season ($4.7M) than the base salaries of: @NFLRookieWatxh • Caleb Williams #Bears

• Jayden Daniels #Commanders

• CJ Stroud #Texans

• Brock Purdy #49ers

• Jordan Love #Packers

• Aaron Rodgers #Jets… — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 29, 2024

“All that money for an overrated player lmao,” one fan quipped. Others also chimed in with, “How are you making more money than 7 NFL Starting QBs that are literally better than you? NIL has to change because it’s getting ridiculous.” And “All that money and he hasn’t done JACK S**T.”

The post also name-dropped other NFL heavyweights like Tyreek Hill, CJ Stroud, and Stefon Diggs, along with hot prospects Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels. If one follows this logic, Shedeur would be out-earning the NFL’s highest-paid players like Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love in base salary.

But here’s the thing: NIL has changed the game for college athletes. It’s opened doors for players like Shedeur, who’s got his father Deion’s charisma in spades, to cash in on his own name, image, and likeness. His recent Nike deal is just the cherry on top, setting him up for even bigger paydays down the line.

A look into Sanders’ NIL deal with Nike

Shedeur’s recent Nike deal, announced on August 28th, is set to catapult his already impressive NIL value into the stratosphere. At $4.7 million, he’s already topping On3’s list of most valuable college athletes.

But Shedeur isn’t content with riding his famous father’s coattails. He’s carving out his own path, becoming the first college football player to sign an NIL deal with the footwear giant. It’s quite a game-changing move that’s made him one of the most marketable athletes in the NCAA this year.

In an episode of the “2legendary” podcast, Shedeur even mentioned his desire to follow in Deion Sanders’ footsteps and have a shoe designed by himself. Looks like that wasn’t just talk. This partnership with Nike could very well be the first step towards making that dream a reality.

Clearly, Shedeur’s showing all the signs of a generational talent with his skyrocketing NIL value, the Nike deal, and his on-field prowess. And the NFL is already taking notice, but 2024 will be the real test. How he performs in the upcoming college season could make or break his transition to the pros.