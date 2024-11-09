mobile app bar

Shedeur Sanders vs Travis Hunter: Deion Sanders Reveals Who Gets His Heisman Vote

Sneha Singh
Published

Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders

Travis Hunter (left), Deion Sanders (center), and Shedeur Sanders (right)
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes have two prime candidates for this year’s Heisman race, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Under the guidance of Deion Sanders, both collegiate stars have been climbing the ranks in terms of stats and NIL valuation. So, when Coach Prime was asked to pick his favorite for the highly coveted award, it piqued the curiosity of the football world.

During an appearance on ‘Big Noon Kickoff,’ Sanders was given the scenario: if he had one vote for the Heisman Trophy, who would he choose? While many might expect Shedeur to be the obvious choice, especially as his son, the coach proved everyone wrong.

Sanders chose Hunter over his QB son for the last Heisman vote, living up to his impartial role as the Buffs coach, and called him the greatest collegiate player in the NCAA.

“Travis gets my vote… Travis is the best player in college football.”

Coach Prime further mentioned that Shedeur is the “catalyst” of the team that gives Hunter the support needed to play his best. However, in the end, Sanders believes Travis’ skills are unparalleled.

“Truly, Shedeur is that guy. He is the catalyst… He enables Travis to be Travis. But Travis is doing something we’ve never seen before.”

Sanders’ answer impressed the football world because of its unbiasedness, with netizens even calling him a “real one” to appreciate his genuineness.

However, others weren’t too convinced by his response and argued that Broncos RB Ashton Jeanty, who has been climbing the ranks recently, is a better candidate for the Heisman race.

Shedeur and Hunter are both integral cogs of the Buffs’ machinery, leading the team to a 6-2 record this season. The quarterback has amassed 2,51 yards, 21 touchdowns with 6 interceptions, and stands atop the NIL valuation ranking.

On the other hand, Hunter is a dual-threat athlete and excels both as a wide receiver and a cornerback. The 21-year-old has garnered 135 receptions, 1,668 yards, and 17 touchdowns in the offense and 51 solo tackles, 7 interceptions, and 1 force fumble as the defender. While both Buffs stars are projected to be first-round picks, only one can win the Heisman Trophy. Either way, Deion Sanders is bound to be happy!

