Michigan Football News: Sherrone Moore Offers Tribute to His ‘Big Brother’ Jim Harbaugh

Yagya Bhargava
Published

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore picks up head coach Jim Harbaugh after they won the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Michigan’s current head coach, Sherrone Moore, and former head coach, Jim Harbaugh, share a longstanding close working relationship. Harbaugh’s advocacy for Moore to become Michigan’s next head coach just underscores their bond. At a recent celebration of Michigan’s National Championship, Moore’s respect for Harbaugh was evident in his eyes as he spoke about him.

Taking the stage, Sherrone shared his heartfelt gratitude for representing Michigan football under Jim Harbaugh’s leadership. As he steps into the role of head coach, he humbly acknowledges the opportunity given to him by the University and adds:

“Today I’m humbled and honored to lead this program as the head coach after taking over from my good friend, mentor, and big brother, coach Jim Harbaugh.”

Michigan hired Moore just weeks after winning the 2024 NCAA championship, fulfilling Harbaugh’s wish for the 37-year-old offensive coordinator to take the helm. It was only plausible since Harbaugh departed for LA to lead the Chargers.

His Super Bowl aspirations didn’t come true with the 49ers, but surely he can turn the tide now. He signed a five-year deal with the franchise with an approximately $16 million annual payout.

Former Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh Gets a Tattoo

Jim Harbaugh made a special return to Ann Arbor on Saturday for the ring ceremony and the Wolverines’ national title celebrations, before bidding farewell to Michigan. He also fulfilled a promise he made after their perfect season in 2023, which was an additional reason to be there to mark the momentous occasion.

Jim Harbaugh proudly sported the Michigan “M” and “15-0” tattoo on his right arm, even declaring himself “impervious to pain” while getting inked. The look of the final tattoo was shared by Michigan team chaplain Robby Emery:

Harbaugh told reporters about his promise to his players regarding a tattoo to commemorate the season after Michigan’s 34-13 victory over Washington in the CFB Playoff Championship Game. Despite not having any ink on his body previously, Harbaugh stated, per Bleacher Report, “It’s 15-0. I’m getting a tattoo.” In any case, if he snags a Super Bowl with the Chargers, it can be said with certainty that another tattoo will follow.

