Shilo Sanders Claps Back at Haters Telling Him to “Pick Up the Camera” Like His Brother Deion Jr. After Missing Out on a Combine Invite

Shilo Sanders has been making quite a few headlines recently, most notably for not receiving an invite to the NFL Combine. On top of that, netizens have been telling the safety to “pick up the camera” and dive into videography instead, like his brother Deion Sanders Jr., as they believe the NFL isn’t in his future. Well, for those people, Shilo has a message.

A video posted on the Well Off Forever Instagram page, run by Shilo’s older brother, showed that the safety had heard all the quips—and he revealed a new camera he had bought in response. But, of course, his message wasn’t about giving in to critics and picking up filming gear.

“Got a new camera. Everybody’s like, ‘Time to pick up the camera!'” Shilo said with a laugh. Amused more than anything, he repeated what critics had been saying: “‘Didn’t get invited to the combine? Tell him to pick up the camera like his brother!'”

The laughter throughout the video sure made it seem as though Shilo couldn’t care less about what people say or think about him. He was literally laughing off his haters, almost sounding like an evil villain.

He also pointed out that many may not know how profitable a career in videography is now, especially in sports. Teams are always looking for people who can capture quality footage of their players, and then edit them together into a cool video to release online. His brother, therefore, has struck gold with this career path, so mocking the safety and asking him to pick up a camera is foolish, especially considering the potential of this field.

“If y’all know how much Bucky makes y’all wouldn’t be saying that. Because that’s actually a solid career,” said the former Buffalo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Well Off Forever (@welloffforever)

While the exact figure isn’t available to the public, Deion Jr., also known as “Bucky”, is estimated to have a net worth of around $5 million. He makes a ton of money through his social media presence, brand deals, and involvement in his father’s business. Bucky may not be making waves on the gridiron like his brothers Shedeur and Shilo, but he’s found his niche and makes a respectable living.

That’s why Shilo laughed off his haters. Because if he doesn’t find a job with an NFL team next season, a career in vlogging isn’t a terrible idea. It’s actually a great idea that could net him even more money than he could ever make as a player.

In general, being a sports videographer is a good job nowadays. On average, they make a salary of $64k a year, or $31 an hour. That salary can reach as high as $100k with room for growth, depending on social media presence and brand partnerships. There’s also additional pay that can come through commission, bonuses, and profit sharing.

So, keep trolling Shilo, but he won’t care. In fact, he could be listening to the trolls and take career advice accordingly. Sometimes, you better be careful what you wish for, because it just might come true in an unexpected way.