Aaron Rodgers Dodging Signing With Steelers Just to Skip OTAs? NFL Fans Say the Delay Isn’t a Coincidence

It’s Memorial Day, and the waiting game for Aaron Rodgers to sign with a team continues. While the belief has mostly been, and still is, that Rodgers will probably sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he hasn’t.

Tomorrow, the Steelers will hold their first of six OTA practices. And, barring an unexpected Memorial Day signing, Rodgers won’t be present with the team for the start of those sessions.

This is where the fans come in. Many, reacting to a post by ProFootballTalk about the Rodgers-Steelers situation, believe the QB is intentionally delaying his signing to avoid OTAs. He has always disliked the offseason curriculum, even if it sometimes got him in trouble. Case in point: last year, he skipped Jets minicamps to take a trip to Egypt.

“I feel like it’s obvious at this point he wants to be a Steeler but doesn’t want to participate in the off-season stuff. He’s complained about OTAs his whole career,” one user wrote.

Other fans backed Rodgers, noting that since he isn’t officially part of the team, he isn’t obligated to show up to OTAs. “If he’s not on the team, why would he be there?” they asked.

Many fans are still questioning why the Steelers are considering signing Rodgers. They believe the team should move on from pursuing the aging QB and focus on their current quarterback room featuring Mason Rudolph and Will Howard.

Man, move on. Why are the Steelers even entertaining this? He’s not good anymore. What am I missing? — Reagan’s America (@ReaganGOP8084) May 26, 2025

PFT founder Mike Florio found something quite intriguing amidst the chaos. He noted how Brett Favre in 2009 pulled off a similar move. After speculating about what he’d do for the 2009 season, the QB signed with the Minnesota Vikings on August 18 — that’s very late.

Some Vikings players wanted the team to go with the young quarterback Tavares Jackson, but as soon as Favre started throwing the ball and showed the team he still had it, they rallied behind him.

And as Florio pointed out, the same could happen with Rodgers in Pittsburgh. Fans may be growing tired of the wait, but if he signs and performs at a high level week after week, he could quickly win everyone over. The key will be for him to play like vintage Aaron Rodgers.