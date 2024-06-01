Everyone Had Their Eyes Locked In on Travis Kelce’s ‘Secret Service’ Lapel Pin During His Meeting With President Biden

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce might not have left the best impression during his previous visit to the White House. However, this time, he’s making headlines for all the right reasons. He used his allotted stage time with a fine speech, leaving everyone in awe. Yet, it was his outfit that became the talk of the town, particularly the ‘secret service’ lapel pin on his blazer.

Throughout the Chiefs’ visit to the White House, all eyes were fixated on Travis Kelce, and for good reason. While fans wondered what new antic the TE might pull off this time, their keen gaze led them to an interesting observation — a lapel. Specifically, a US Secret Service-issued lapel.

The observation set social media on fire, with many chiming in with their theories on this interesting discourse. One post on “X”, with a pinch of humor, labeled Kelce as a jack of all trades, with secret service agent being the latest profession in his repertoire.

“Travis Kelce aka NFL tight end aka actor aka secret service aka Taylor’s boyfriend,” the user wrote.

Travis Kelce aka NFL tight end aka actor aka secret service aka Taylor’s boyfriend https://t.co/aukFLPtjhf — Liz⸆⸉ (@lizzyyy1989) June 1, 2024

The other reactions ranged from mandatory Taylor Swift jokes to a few netizens speculating what the lapel’s significance must be. See for yourselves:

Or now taylor personal protection — chriswatson (@chriswatson7584) June 1, 2024

My brother is in the secret service – they usually exchange pins with the protection that comes with visiting dignitaries. He has one from the President of Ukraine’s protection when he helped them. I’m betting it was just a fun gesture! — Alex (@isitovernow730) June 1, 2024

They all had to have them and would have been background checked as well since they were next to him. I used to work for Barack Obama and have had that done that for myself several times at events. — Bea (@BrandiInIndy) June 1, 2024

I wonder if he was given one because he’d be stepping next to him at the podium. — belle (@areyouYETIforit) June 1, 2024

While everyone had their fascinating theories about Kelce’s lapel, some wondered if the lapel meant the TE was assigned as a temporary bodyguard of the POTUS.

Was he the presidents temporary bodyguard or?? pic.twitter.com/fJkba6w9z0 — holls ⸆⸉ (@holltoleratesit) June 1, 2024

However, while the netizens’ “research-backed” speculation gathered considerable traction, the inference unfortunately isn’t true.

Does the Secret Service Lapel Make Travis Kelce a Temporary Bodyguard of the POTUS?

As per the City of New Orleans’ security policies, the lapels are issued by The United States Secret Service temporarily. This is issued to an individual [with appropriate background verification] who will be in the immediate vicinity of the President of the United States or other protected VIPs. The lapel describes the assigned position and access to the individual.

Does this mean that Travis Kelce was President Biden’s temporary bodyguard? Of course not. The lapel simply means that the US Secret Service has done appropriate checks and deemed the individual fit enough to be next to an important dignitary. It’s simply an access pass.

Apart from the Secret Service Lapel Pin, Travis Kelce rocked a fancy Fear of God California Blazer worth $2,805. He paired his beige blazers with tapered fit pants costing $1,050 and Dita Sequoia Sunglasses [$495], according to an “X” post by ‘Style by Kelce’.

That being said, Travis Kelce looked slick during his second visit to the White House. The fact that NFL fans and Swifties alike are talking all about his outfit is a testament to that.