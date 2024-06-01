mobile app bar

Everyone Had Their Eyes Locked In on Travis Kelce’s ‘Secret Service’ Lapel Pin During His Meeting With President Biden

Suresh Menon
Published

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during the team's visit to the White House on May 31, 2024.

IMG Credit: © Josh Morgan / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce might not have left the best impression during his previous visit to the White House. However, this time, he’s making headlines for all the right reasons. He used his allotted stage time with a fine speech, leaving everyone in awe. Yet, it was his outfit that became the talk of the town, particularly the ‘secret service’ lapel pin on his blazer.

Throughout the Chiefs’ visit to the White House, all eyes were fixated on Travis Kelce, and for good reason. While fans wondered what new antic the TE might pull off this time, their keen gaze led them to an interesting observation — a lapel. Specifically, a US Secret Service-issued lapel.

The observation set social media on fire, with many chiming in with their theories on this interesting discourse. One post on “X”, with a pinch of humor, labeled Kelce as a jack of all trades, with secret service agent being the latest profession in his repertoire.

“Travis Kelce aka NFL tight end aka actor aka secret service aka Taylor’s boyfriend,” the user wrote.

The other reactions ranged from mandatory Taylor Swift jokes to a few netizens speculating what the lapel’s significance must be. See for yourselves:

While everyone had their fascinating theories about Kelce’s lapel, some wondered if the lapel meant the TE was assigned as a temporary bodyguard of the POTUS.

However, while the netizens’ “research-backed” speculation gathered considerable traction, the inference unfortunately isn’t true.

Does the Secret Service Lapel Make Travis Kelce a Temporary Bodyguard of the POTUS?

As per the City of New Orleans’ security policies, the lapels are issued by The United States Secret Service temporarily. This is issued to an individual [with appropriate background verification] who will be in the immediate vicinity of the President of the United States or other protected VIPs. The lapel describes the assigned position and access to the individual. 

Does this mean that Travis Kelce was President Biden’s temporary bodyguard? Of course not. The lapel simply means that the US Secret Service has done appropriate checks and deemed the individual fit enough to be next to an important dignitary. It’s simply an access pass.

Apart from the Secret Service Lapel Pin, Travis Kelce rocked a fancy Fear of God California Blazer worth $2,805. He paired his beige blazers with tapered fit pants costing $1,050 and Dita Sequoia Sunglasses [$495], according to an “X” post by ‘Style by Kelce’.

That being said, Travis Kelce looked slick during his second visit to the White House. The fact that NFL fans and Swifties alike are talking all about his outfit is a testament to that.

