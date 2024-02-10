Colin Cowherd Has Multiple Reasons To Believe the Kansas City Chiefs are Winning the Super Bowl 58

The Super Bowl is right here and the fans are very eager to see how it unfolds as the two heavyweights meet in the Allegiant Stadium. On one end is the Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who has already entered the GOAT conversations with his back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, and on the other end is Brock Purdy who is a generational talent leading an absolute beast of a team.

Colin Cowherd in his most recent Super Bowl take was very keen on pointing out how Patrick Mahomes is still the difference maker in the matchup despite the 49ers being favored by -2.5 points in the big game.

“I think Kansas City in the under is the side,” Cowherd said. “Mahomes is not only 13-1 indoors in his career where he’s been unbelievably meticulous. 33 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s never lost in Allegiant Stadium in Vegas and he is 4-0 in the playoffs against quarterbacks under 25.”

That said, it should also be considered that the Chiefs have broken all odds in the past when it comes to the playoffs and Cowherd is a firm believer that they will do it again this year. In addition to all the reasons favoring Mahomes, the NFL analyst was also vocal about why the 49ers couldn’t beat the Chiefs.

Colin Cowherd Picks Patrick Mahomes Over Brock Purdy

Colin Cowherd doesn’t seem to be a big believer in the Niners as the Super Bowl approaches and he had his reasons ready to be spoken aloud.

Cowherd said: “Brock Purdy is the third youngest quarterback to ever start a Super Bowl, and the lowest drafted one obviously to make a Super Bowl start. The defense is allowing 160 yards rushing this postseason. That was the second-worst rush defense by any of the 14 playoff teams. 24-21 and that’s how I see it.”

However, despite all the points made by Cowherd, fans had a difference of opinion. “Bros undefeated in Allegiant as if they weren’t playing the Raiders,” one fan commented. While another fan stated, “Guy hates Brock Purdy, can’t wait till Purdy goes off… Cowherd should be forced to wear a backwards hat Monday.”

It is certainly a very thrilling time for all the fans. One might find it interesting that Mahomes has never won a playoff game against Tom Brady but Brock Purdy remains the only undefeated QB against Brady. It will certainly be a thrilling matchup between the two elite QBs but Colin Cowherd has certainly made his stance very clear.