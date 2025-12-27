Shilo Sanders Cracks Up as Dad Deion Goes to Meet Girlfriend Karrueche Tran’s Parents

Deion Sanders has been through a lot in 2025. So, it is nice to see him ending the year on a high note… even if his family is ribbing him about his new relationship.

Sanders, 58, recently started popping up in public with singer and socialite Karrueche Tran, 37. It’s clear that they have begun a courtship, though exactly when remains unclear.

By now, however, it’s certainly common knowledge among the Sanders family. While Shedeur Sanders is very busy trying to convince the Cleveland Browns that he is their quarterback of the future, the rest of the Sanders’ clan was enjoying some much-needed family time during the holidays. Shedeur’s brother, Shilo, was in the house, and Karrueche came up when he started chatting with the Sanders women.

“[Deion]’s not asleep,” a woman can be heard saying. But Shilo pushed back, “He is asleep!” only to be corrected:

“He’s not here, he went to meet the parents!”

The woman is clearly talking about the tradition of going to meet your girlfriend’s parents during the holidays, which Neon Deion is taking the time to do. His son’s reaction to learning that fact was priceless.

Shilo, in a comical high voice, reacted in disbelief. “He went to meet Karruche’s parents?” he said, bursting into laughter.

That last line sent everyone in the room into a fit of laughter. When we return to the scene, Shilo continues to act shocked by the latest development in his father’s love life. Specifically, how far Coach Prime went to see Karrueche’s parents, who live in Prosper, Texas, two hours away.

“Shilo: This [expletive] drove to Prosper, Texas?

Woman: Oh yeah, I guess so.

Shilo: That’s like two hours! (Laughs) He’s dedicated to love! (Big laughs) Oh my god!”

🔥 Coach Prime Was Missing. Shilo Had Everyone in Tears 😭 https://t.co/TljqykD5BR pic.twitter.com/mMVLtUwxlv — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) December 27, 2025

While he surely likes to poke fun at his dad when he can, Shilo is obviously happy for his father, who has battled and beaten bladder cancer this year. He deserves a little fun with a beautiful new partner.

Not to mention that on top of his health issues, Sanders had some serious football issues this year. Following the departure of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and his QB son, Shedeur, Coach Prime’s Colorado Buffaloes went just 3-9 and finished second-last in the Big 12 in 2025.

Hopefully, Karrueche has some ideas she can share with Coach Prime on how to stop a spread offense or block against a stunt on the defensive line.