“Stop That!”: West Virginia Alum Pat McAfee Gets Trolled by Pitt Fans on National TV

Pat McAfee was in Pittsburgh for College Gameday as Pitt prepared to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. But being a West Virginia alumnus, the former punter couldn’t resist poking the crowd at one point … and they let him know it. Booing quickly followed, along with some playful trolling.

McAfee is quite the character on College Gameday. From standing on his chair shirtless to last-second game pick switch-ups that leave fans’ heads spinning, he’s the perfect dose of chaos for the show. But in this episode, he managed to ruffle the home fans’ feathers.

McAfee tried to sneak in a “Country Roads” chant, West Virginia’s signature song, to the Pittsburgh faithful. That didn’t go over well, however. The crowd booed loudly and responded with their own chant.

“13-9! 13-9! 13-9!” the fans chanted.

In case you didn’t know, back in 2007, when McAfee played for West Virginia, he was a kicker and punter. They played against Pitt in the famed Backyard Brawl, but unfortunately lost 13-9. McAfee missed two field goals in the game, too, which ended up being the difference between a win and a loss.

Pat McAfee gets trolled with a “13-9” chant from Pitt fans after he tried to sneak in a singing of Country Roads. McAfee missed 2 FGs for second ranked West Virginia in the 2007 Backyard Brawl. pic.twitter.com/Q41VCZvn6E — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 15, 2025

That’s why, in response to the chants, McAfee had to intervene. “Stop that!” he screamed.

The response was a bit tongue-in-cheek. McAfee wasn’t actually offended by the remarks. But one could tell that he wasn’t expecting the Pittsburgh crowd to cut so deep into his past.

All in all, it was a funny moment on one of the most popular programs in college football. McAfee has certainly been a hit addition to the team ever since he was introduced to the show because of moments like these. He’s awesome when it comes to interacting with and incorporating the fans into the program.

But now, the attention turns to the field, as #9 Notre Dame gets ready to take on #22 Pitt. There’s a reason why the Gameday crew was in Pittsburgh before this one kicked off. It should be a fun, competitive contest, and the Pitt crowd can smell an upset.