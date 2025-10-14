Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Asks Travis Kelce About His Plans to Appear at the WWE Wrestlemania Like His Brother Jason

Jason and Travis Kelce have always been natural entertainers. This is perhaps why, despite sports media being cluttered with athlete-run podcasts, it’s only the Kelce brothers’ New Heights show that has become a household name. The brotherly duo has even managed to sign a $100 million agreement with the Wondery Network.

Their unique charisma, humor, and energy are also likely why pro wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett recently told TMZ Sports that the two brothers were “showmen at heart,” adding, “I think he [Travis] can make a lot of noise. Him and his brother are showmen at heart. You can tell it’s in their DNA.”

And to cite evidence for Jarrett’s claims, one only needs to Google Jason Kelce’s unforgettable WrestleMania cameo earlier this year.

At WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, the retired Eagles center made a surprise appearance alongside teammate Lane Johnson, helping Rey Mysterio and Andrade take down Dominik and Santos Escobar. The duo, disguised in Eagles-themed masks, stopped Dominik from using a steel chair before unmasking to a roaring hometown crowd.

The moment unsurprisingly went viral, and as it turned out, it even impressed WWE legend, Hollywood actor and TKO Board of Director, The Rock.

So naturally, on the latest episode of Nightcap with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as guest, Travis asked the wrestling icon for his review of Jason’s WrestleMania debut. “On a scale of 1 to 10, what did you think of Jason’s WrestleMania appearance?” he asked.

Without hesitation, The Rock smiled and said, “I’ll give it a 9.9.” Jason instantly burst out laughing and replied, “He’s a generous man. Out of 100.”

But the Hollywood megastar was so impressed with the elder Kelce that he looked past the self-deprecating joke and went on to praise the Eagles legend for respecting the craft.

“Anytime anyone comes into the world of pro wrestling, it’s the greatest thing to us… It doesn’t matter how big the wrestling world has become… anybody who comes in, it’s always a big deal. And you did great,” The Rock said.

Jason then shared that he and Lane Johnson even trained for the performance at the legendary Monster Factory in South Jersey. “We didn’t know what we were going to get asked to do. We went to the Monster Factory, got some pointers, and saw wrestling on that kind of tier, which was incredible,” he explained.

The Rock, in reply, called the Monster Factory “iconic,” and Jason admitted that his experience there lived up to his teammate’s praise. “Oh my god, I had a blast,” he said. “They told us what to do, and we just brought the energy.”

Then came the big question … one only The Rock could ask. Turning to the younger Kelce brother, he said, “What about you, Trav? When are you going to come in?”

Travis didn’t miss a beat too. “Listen, when the opportunity presents itself, you know, I’ll dive in there,” he said, grinning. “I’ve been dreaming about this and working on my moves in the living room for years. I feel like I’m more of an aerial act, though. I’m off the ropes. I’m off the top rope, baby.”

The Rock chuckled, clearly impressed by Travis’s enthusiasm, before teasing, “It’s like the Final Boss and Travis. We’ve got to figure that out.” Given how easily the Kelces command a crowd — from Super Bowls to WrestleManias — it’s hard not to imagine it happening.

Plus, with Jason already earning a “9.9” from The Rock himself, it may only be a matter of time before Travis Kelce trades his helmet for a turnbuckle and joins the WWE universe. And we hope that it won’t be anything like the last time The Rock paired up with a celebrity named Travis.