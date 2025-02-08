Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld or Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift: Rob Gronkowski Reveals Who He’d Double Date With

The NFL might have its two most famous couples operating at the same time right now. You’ve got the recently crowned NFL MVP, Josh Allen, and his lady, Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld, on one hand. And on the other, you’ve got a three-time Super Bowl champion, Travis Kelce, and perhaps the most recognizable celebrity in the world, Taylor Swift. Which pair would you choose to kick it with? Rob Gronkowski gives us his take.

Gronkowski is pretty famous in his own right. He extended his range far beyond the NFL with his many TV appearances, and has continued to remain relevant with a few podcasts as well as a gig as an analyst on Fox. Despite his party-boy persona, Gronkowski has actually been in a committed relationship since 2015 with model Camille Kostek. So, would Gronk rather double with Trav’n’Tay or with Allen-feld?

In true Gronk fashion, he answered with a mix of humor and hometown loyalty. Since he’s from Buffalo, he’d go with Allen. Plus, Pitch Perfect is one of his favorite movies, and of course, Steinfeld stars in it. It all made for the perfect excuse to choose a double date with Allen and Steinfeld. However, Gronk wasn’t really shutting down the possibility of a triple date.

“I’m from Buffalo, so I gotta go with Josh Allen, and Pitch Perfect is like basically my favorite movie… Actually, we won’t even double date, we’ll triple date, I’ll bring ’em all.”

We asked Gronk and GF Camille Kostek at two different events if they'd want to double date with Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift OR Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld… and they unknowingly gave VERY similar responses. 🥹🩷☠️ pic.twitter.com/VbhsIDyK09 — Page Six (@PageSix) February 8, 2025

Gronk had to take the diplomatic route, knowing that any other answer might have included seething backlash from Taylor Swift‘s rabid fanbase, the infamous “Swifties”. It’s clear he’s a Buffalo guy through and through, and the fame wasn’t going to sway him to the other side.

Gronk’s always seemed like a “the more the merrier” type of lad anyhow. Interestingly, when asked the same question at a completely different event, Camille Kostek gave an eerily similar response to her husband.

“Kostek: He’s from Buffalo, I know he loves Josh Allen, I’ve heard him have so many great interviews with Josh. But, who would pass up an opportunity to sit down with Taylor too. I’ve never met Hailee either. Can we go with option C? Can we do all three couples at the table?

Interviewer: He said the same thing! (Laughs)

Kostek: No, he didn’t! (Laughs)”

The Josh Allen-Hailee Steinfeld and Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationships may get a lot more headlines than Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek, but the latter couple is the one that’s been together by far the longest of the trio. Gronk and Kostek met at a Patriots Thanksgiving charity event in 2013, and have been in a relationship since 2015.

Allen and Steinfeld started dating publicly in May 2023 and got engaged earlier this season in November. In what is unlikely to be a coincidence, Allen went on an unprecedented run after she said yes. That culminated in his first NFL MVP trophy, which Steinfeld was there to celebrate with him at NFL Honors this past Thursday.

Meanwhile, as most should know by now, Swiftie and Kelce got together around the start of last season in the fall of 2023. And, despite her insane globe-trotting tours, Swift has not missed a Chiefs home game or playoff game since joining forces with K.C.’s tight end.

She was even in attendance during last year’s playoff matchup against the Miami Dolphins in -27 degree Fahrenheit wind chill weather. The shots of her during games may be annoying to some, but there’s no denying she’s a real, passionate fan at this point.