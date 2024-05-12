Shilo Sanders Urged to Pursue Acting Career After Portrayal of Coach Prime on ‘BMF’ Earns Praise

Shilo Sanders has been making waves ever since news broke about his acting debut on 50 Cent’s crime drama, ‘BMF’. Fans are applauding his portrayal of his father, Deion Sanders, with some even suggesting that the 24-year-old exudes the same swagger. Former NFL guard Matt McChesney shares the same sentiment, and during his recent appearance on “The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty,” he couldn’t stop praising the Buffs’ safety. McChesney also encouraged him to pursue acting if it’s his passion.

Coach JB and Big Smitty had Matt McChesney as a guest on their podcast to chat about Shilo’s appearance in ‘Black Mafia Fridays’ as his father. While Big Smitty praised the concept of the show, calling it “dope as sh*t” due to its massive following, Matt added,

“I don’t know if Shilo looks just like his dad, but he damn sure looked like him in the show bro. I think it’s awesome, Shilo does a great job. Could have a career in acting for all we know. he really did a good job in this sh*t. I thought it was really dope.”

Big Smitty even discussed why Deion Sanders was featured in a series centered on the Flenory brothers, pinpointing their connections to athletes, celebrities, and the essence of vibrant black culture.

Prime Time’s Ex-Wife Pilar Expresses Pride in Son Shilo Sanders’ Acting Debut

Deion Sanders’ ex-wife, Pillar Biggar, has offered her perspective on Shilo’s recent endeavor, expressing considerable pride, especially given her own history in acting. She took to Instagram, gushing, “So this is a super proud mommy moment. That’s right, that is Shilo. Mommy’s firstborn on BMF”

She even added in her caption:

“YEEESSSSSIIIRRRR WE’VE GOT ANOTHER ACTOR IN THE HOUSE!!! CONGRATULATIONS SON! @bmfstarz episode in his first scripted role (playing his dad ) you did a FABULOUS job!!!So proud of you!!”

This acting gig is just another feather in the cap for Shilo and his brother Shedeur, who have capitalized on their father’s fame and their own football achievements to become two of the wealthiest and most sought-after collegiate athletes.

From strutting down the runway at Paris Fashion Week for the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection to Shedeur’s recent debut rap single, “Perfect Timing,” they continue to make waves.