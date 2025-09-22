Fact Check: Did Micah Parsons Request a Packers Trade By Claiming “Dak Prescott is Better Than Jordan Love?”

Micah Parsons’ new chapter with the Green Bay Packers hit its first stumbling block Sunday, as the team dropped a 13-10 road contest to the Cleveland Browns. It was Parsons’ first defeat since his blockbuster trade from the Dallas Cowboys, and it highlighted both the challenges he faces in Green Bay and the noise surrounding his high-profile move.

Coming into the matchup with a 2-0 record, the Packers were expected to roll against a Browns team led by 40-year-old Joe Flacco. Instead, Green Bay’s offense sputtered, wasting a defensive effort that kept them within striking distance all afternoon. Parsons posted two tackles and two quarterback hits, but he couldn’t swing the game in the Packers’ favor.

The defeat was a reminder that nothing comes easy in the NFL, especially for a player trying to adjust to a new locker room and a new city after years as the face of the Cowboys’ defense.

Claim: As if the loss weren’t enough, Parsons’ transition was clouded by an online video claiming he wanted out of Green Bay already. In the clip, where Parsons is supposedly giving a post-game interview, he declares, “I’m requesting to be traded back to the Cowboys because this Packers team is absolute a**… I honestly think Dak Prescott is better than Jordan Love.”

The video also mocked Green Bay’s offensive struggles, calling Love “Jordan Hate” and suggesting Parsons had “no reason” to stay with the Packers.

Source: Dangerous AI, a YouTube channel, posted a one-minute clip claiming Parsons blasted his new team in a postgame press conference.

Verdict: No credible reports indicate Parsons has requested a trade, and the supposed quotes have been debunked as manufactured content. This isn’t the first time AI deepfakes have targeted NFL stars. Earlier this year, a fake clip circulated of Jalen Hurts supposedly criticizing his own teammates.

For now, the only words that matter are the ones Parsons actually spoke in Cleveland: a candid acknowledgment that the Packers must be better. The defense has done its part, but the offense’s inconsistency could derail early-season momentum.

“Sometimes, just like today, you s— the bed,” Parsons admitted to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky after the loss. “That’s just the reality of it. It happens to the best teams. Even the best Super Bowl champs make mistakes, and they pay for it early. You go back to the history of the champions and who they’ve played and games they should’ve won. It’s just that competitive.”

Parsons’ next test won’t just be another game; it will be a reunion. The Packers travel to Dallas in Week 4, where Parsons will face his old team, the Cowboys, under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium.

If Green Bay wants to prove its 2-0 start wasn’t a mirage, and Parsons wants to quiet the noise about its future, there’s no better time to deliver than against its former franchise.