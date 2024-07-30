Shilo Sanders Voices Frustration About Staying at CU When He Could Have Made the NFL

If it were solely up to Shilo Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes’ safety would have already made the leap to the NFL. The same goes for his brother, Shedeur; however, influenced by their father, Deion Sanders, the duo has decided to stay one more year in Boulder. Yet, the frustration persists for Shilo and it appears he is already looking ahead to next April’s NFL Draft.

On the first day of fall training camp, Shilo, 24, was less than thrilled to be wearing the yellow jersey for his “last first day.” He even called it ‘dumb,’ and noted that there’s no reason he should be on one.

Subsequently, when his older brother asked about his final college football season, which will come to an end by early 2025, Shilo playfully responded:

“It should have been over… Hey bro, y’all act like I don’t know; like, I’m 24… Bro, y’all think I wanna play college football right now?”

Nevertheless, Shilo expressed that college football has now become a family business for the Sanders; therefore, it didn’t quite make sense for him to “venture off and do your own thing.” “You gotta stick with family as long as you can,” he continued.

That said, with the 2024 CFB season approaching, the Colorado Buffaloes faced the prospect of a complete rebuild had Shilo and Shedeur left for the NFL. This likely influenced Coach Prime’s decision to keep them in Boulder — a choice that could ultimately benefit the brothers in the long run.

Was it the right decision for Shilo and Shedeur to stay?

The Colorado Buffaloes began the 2023 season with enough wins to excite the entire fanbase about a playoff berth. However, as the year progressed, the program suffered back-to-back losses and even failed to make a Bowl game.

Consequently, CU became the bottom dweller of the Pac-12, and after moving to the Big 12, they were ranked 11th in the preseason media poll. Things aren’t looking great for the program, and it would surely look even worse if Shedeur and Shilo weren’t around.

This is likely why Coach Prime wanted the brother duo to stick around in Boulder. Furthermore, the 2024 NFL Draft featured a standout QB class, with six of them selected in the first round alone.

With an abysmal record with the Buffaloes, Shedeur wouldn’t have easily attracted interest from NFL franchises. Therefore, staying put only helps the QB’s case, as he could find himself among the top picks if the 2024 season goes well for his team.

Although highly unlikely, some are already predicting that Shedeur could be selected as the first overall pick in 2025. This must be music to the Sanders’ ears, as it’s well-known how long it takes for players selected in the later rounds to climb up the ranks.

The same can be said for Shilo, who suffered a shoulder injury last year. Expected to return to full strength, the star safety also has the potential to make a big impact this year and get snagged in the second or third round.