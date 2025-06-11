Deion Sanders’ Health Issue: CFB Insider Says Situation “Under Control” as Shedeur and Shilo Attend Minicamp

Colorado fans are feeling nervous. Reports indicate that Coach Prime is dealing with an “undisclosed health issue.” During last week’s podcast with Asante Samuel, Deion Sanders admitted he had lost 14 pounds and had been feeling unwell over the past month.

Notably, reports also confirm that Deion is currently recovering at his home in Texas. As of now, there is no confirmed timeline for his return to the University of Colorado campus. In the meantime, his son, Deion Sanders Jr., is reportedly taking care of him.

Reacting to the health concerns that have stirred widespread discussion, CFB insider RJ Young offered some reassurance to Colorado fans while speaking on Tuesday’s Adapt & Respond Podcast. Young explained why fans shouldn’t panic. He emphasized that Deion has the situation “under control” while applauding Deion Jr. for supporting Coach Prime.

“And that’s what you’d expect, especially with a son in Tampa, Shilo, trying to make a team and looking good. Todd Bowles said all the right things. Same thing is true of Shedeur in Cleveland. When those boys have to fly back to Texas, then I think we all might raise our awareness level just a little bit. But they’re in the thick of it. They’re going through it, and I’m sure their dad has this under control,” Young explained.

Since both Shilo and Shedeur Sanders are participating in the mandatory minicamps, Young took it as a sign that their father’s condition is stable.

Earlier, Deion Sanders had faced serious health challenges in the last three years. In 2022, he had two toes amputated due to blood clots. In 2023, he missed Pac-12 Media Day for similar complications involving blood clots in his legs.

Meanwhile, Coach Prime had been scheduled to speak at a medical conference in Florida last weekend but had to cancel because of the illness. Thus, his appearance on Asante Samuel’s podcast remains the most recent public glimpse of him.

Amid growing concern on Deion’s health, Stephen A. Smith addressed Deion’s health on First Take, referencing a heartfelt conversation the two shared just before the reports surfaced:

“He’s my brother. I love him to death. We just spoke two weeks ago for a lengthy period. He sounded absolutely positive. But that doesn’t always reflect what someone’s really going through. I know he was really feeling down because of what Shedeur experienced during the NFL Draft. But I had no indication he was going through anything serious right now. Maybe this came on suddenly and he’s just been pushing through it,” Smith recalled.

While Deion—normally active on social media—has yet to post any health updates, RJ Young’s observation that the family is continuing their work in different parts of the country suggests that Sanders is stabilizing and could be on the path to recovery. For Colorado fans, that’s the best news they could hope for right now.