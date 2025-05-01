Shocked Cam Newton Says He “Felt Bad” for Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders Over the 2025 Draft Prank Call

During the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders received a prank call that went viral. It was later revealed that Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son, Jax, got hold of his father’s open iPad and wrote down Sanders’ contact information. He then planned to use the info to make a prank call, which he and a friend did.

During the prank call, a voice was heard impersonating New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis, saying the team would draft him, but later on. This left Sanders confused and most likely very mad. Jax has since issued an apology on his Instagram account.

On his most recent episode of 4th &1 With Cam Newton, the former No. 1 overall pick discussed how bad he felt for Sanders and his family. He thinks it’s messed up that they had a vulnerable moment spoiled due to the prank call.

“It’s so disgusting, to live in an era now where everyone feels like they have to record everything,” said Newton. “I felt so bad for Shedeur, I felt so bad for Deion, I felt so bad for Shilo, I felt so bad for the whole family because it’s such a vulnerable moment.”

Of course, a situation like this can easily cause emotional distress, shame, and just overall ruin a moment for him and his family. Newton then questioned what good does an apology do when another person was embarrassed such as Sanders was. He also feels that Jax should take responsibility directly.

His co-host, Omari “Peggy” Collins, then spoke about how messed up it was to spoil such a special occasion for Sanders, who at the end of the day, is a human.

“He’s human at the end of the day,” said Collins. “This man worked a whole life for this day, for this moment. For you to try to steal that person’s joy no matter what you might think of somebody, is not acceptable.”

The situation was messed up, and apparently, Sanders wasn’t the only rookie to receive a prank call. Since his prank call video went viral, multiple draft prospects revealed, and some even posted videos online of them being pranked in a similar fashion.

As a result of the prank call, Jeff Ulbrich was fined $100,000, and the Falcons as an organization were fined $250,000. There haven’t been any details on if Ulbrich’s son Jax has suffered any consequences following the prank. The Falcons have issued a statement on both the prank and being fined by the NFL this morning stating they are ‘working with the organization to participate in community service initiatives.’