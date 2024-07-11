“On What Planet is Shedeur Sanders a 93”: EA Sports’ College QB Ratings Baffle Football Fans

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is among the Top 100 players in EA Sports’ College Football 25′ in terms of overall ranking. He and Georgia’s Carson Beck have the highest grade among QBs with a 93, but fans can’t believe he got such a high grade despite him only winning four of 12 games last season.

Since wins always count in sports, Colorado’s performance the previous year should affect Sanders’ overall mark. After all, the best players find a way to will their team to victory.

That’s why a user on X (formerly Twitter) questioned how EA Sports arrived at Sanders’ ranking, saying, “On what planet is Shedeur Sanders a 93?”

On what planet is Shedeur Sanders a 93? — Chandler Bing Parody (@ChandlerBing_12) July 10, 2024

Another comment seconded the first one, saying that Sanders doesn’t deserve to be the highest-ranked quarterback.

Shedeur should NOT be the highest rated QB by any means 😭 — Unbiased Sports News (@UBNewss) July 10, 2024

Meanwhile, another college football fan views Shedeur Sanders as overrated, especially with his team failing against nationally ranked opponents like Oregon, USC, UCLA, Oregon State, and Arizona. After winning their first three games, they’ve won only one of their last eight.

Lol, Sanders is NOT the best QB in college football right now. If he is, then why did his team suck so hard last year? And, they have even less this year … this kid is the definition of overrated. — actaeon (@actaeonixion) July 10, 2024

Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Jalon Daniels (Kansas), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), and Kaidon Salter (Liberty), in comparison, received a 90.

EA Sports had Sanders ranked as the better individual talent than Carson Beck, giving him higher scores in five other categories (speed, awareness, accuracy, strength, and jump). If star power is the primary consideration, then perhaps Deion Sanders’ son deserves the 93 ranking.

However, some of these scores can be subject to further analysis because his numbers last season were not on par with Beck’s, leading football fans to question his overall score

Shedeur Sanders’ Stats Might Work Against His Overall Ranking

Last year’s stats reveal that the Georgia Bulldogs quarterback trumps Sanders in completion percentage, 72.4 to 69.3. However, Shedeur Sanders has more touchdown passes (27-24) and fewer interceptions (3-4) than Beck.

There’s a good reason behind Beck’s inferior stats in the passing game. Georgia had a potent 1-2 backfield punch with Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton, who combined for 285 carries for 1,671 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. Likewise, Beck had 116 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Despite Georgia’s talented backfield, Beck had more passing yards (3,941) than Sanders (3,230). Beck’s 9.5 yards per completed passing attempt is more impressive than Sanders’ 7.5. Likewise, Beck collected his passing numbers in 417 attempts, 13 fewer than Sanders did last season.

These numbers and Georgia’s 14-1 finish in 2023 make a baffling case for Sanders having the same College Football 25 ranking as Beck.

Shedeur Sanders and Carson Beck are two top candidates for the 2024 Heisman Trophy. However, even that aspect works in Beck’s favor because major sportsbooks have him as the favorite to win the prestigious award.