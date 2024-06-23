Should Dak Prescott Move On?

ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 23: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) leaves the field after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 23 Commanders at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon169231123873

The new contract that Dak Prescott is seeking doesn’t appear to be on the horizon, as the Cowboys continue to play their needless waiting game. They might be stalling because they now have to splurge big to keep the QB around, considering that the Lions and the Jags have tied their respective playmakers to massive deals. So, does Jerry Jones want to keep Prescott around for years to come, or should the QB start packing his bags and look for a new place to call home?

For a QB who has been with the franchise for 8 years, put up MVP-caliber numbers, and guided them to three 12-5 seasons, asking him to prove himself and grovel when the time for contract extension comes smacks of desperation. It arguably shows the Cowboys don’t trust him enough to build a roster around him, and neither do they have any concrete plan for success. No QB feels at home in such a toxic and uncertain environment.

Dallas might be the richest franchise in the NFL, however, it isn’t the most organized. Prescott’s contract is just the tip of the iceberg, yet all the blame falls on Dak’s shoulders. The run game last season left a lot to be desired, while their Offensive Line is only good on paper. The secondary wasn’t impressive either last season, which was even more evident during their Wild Card loss against the Packers.

That being said, with no tag and no-trade clause in Dak’s current contract, the Cowboys do not have the ability to place a franchise tag on the QB. This gives the former Bulldogs star leverage to test the waters of free agency without any restrictions after the conclusion of the 2024 season. So, are there any teams that might have the star QB on their radar?

Landing Spots for Dak Prescott

According to Bleacher Report, the Las Vegas Raiders could be in the mix if their Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew experiment doesn’t pan out. The team boasts one of the best defenses in the league; however, their offense is abysmal, with the exception of their offensive line.

Therefore, with elite offensive weapons in Davante Adams, Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Jacobi Myers, and others, Prescott would undoubtedly thrive and turn the team into real contenders in a tough division.

In the case of Daniel Jones, the QB has been ranked among the worst playmakers in the league. The Giants are still paying the price after agreeing to the $160 million contract. If Jones doesn’t hold his own in 2024, this could be his final season in New York. And that’s where Prescott comes into the mix.

The Steelers, too, have suffered through bad QB play over the last few seasons. Even though they have brought in two new QBs, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the duo needs to prove themselves if they wish to stick around. They also have only a year left on their respective deals.

Therefore, if the club’s plan doesn’t work out, Pittsburgh might turn to Prescott, who still has many good years left in the tank. The Steelers have enough cap space to offer him a massive contract.

Last but not least, Will Levis made an impression in nine starts last season, but his performance in Tennessee wasn’t spectacular. He could still prove the doubters wrong, considering that the team found a new head coach, hiring former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. They have also added more offensive weapons. Yet, there’s still a possibility of Prescott in the mix.

Moreover, parting ways with Dak Prescott could benefit both parties involved. A fresh start at a well-managed franchise willing to build their offense around him and cater to his strengths could be just what he needs.

Dallas, on the other hand, could look for a rookie QB in the draft or promote Trey Lance to the starting job. They also need to give CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons new contracts, which might be easier to do without having to pay their QB a $60 million annual contract.