Aaron Rodgers Gets Called “Phony” and “Selfish” After Missing Mandatory Minicamp

The 2024 off-season for the Jets was progressing smoothly, with almost everyone participating in the voluntary OTAs. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed up as well, even getting praised by his teammates for his work on the field and professionalism. However, things have taken a turn for the worse as A-Rod vanished into thin air when the Jets opened their mandatory minicamp. This decision hasn’t gone down well in the NFL world, with many people calling Rodgers selfish for his absence.

For instance, Chris Broussard and Nick Wright tore into Rodgers for his misplaced priorities during the recent episode of First Things First. Wright called the four-time MVP ‘phony’ for missing the mandatory minicamp, and asserted that while he understands players sitting out for money or due to health concerns, he doesn’t understand the reasoning behind Aaron’s absence.

He questioned the former Packers QB for double booking himself and prioritizing the non-football-related event. In Wright’s view, this kind of behavior isn’t expected from a veteran team leader. Similarly, Broussard labeled Rodgers as ‘selfish’ for missing a mandatory event and called his antics ridiculous.

The duo agrees that this sets a bad precedent for the upcoming season because, while everyone loves Rodgers, his absence wouldn’t go unnoticed. It paints both him and the Jets in a bad light.

“Every other notable player who isn’t at mandatory minicamp, we know why — money. Aaron Rodgers double-booked. This wasn’t last second event. This wasn’t the birth of the child, those things can be excused. This was — I have two things going on in life and I am choosing the other. That is not sustainable.”

While Broussard said,

“It’s a mandatory practice. They are supposed to be there. Aaron Rodgers is the one being selfish. This is ridiculous. If it’s not family or health-related, then you should be at practice. There is no other excuse. This set such a bad tone. This makes him look hypocritical.”

Interestingly, as it turns out, Rodgers isn’t the only Jets player who is planning to sit out the mandatory minicamp.

Haason Reddick Was Also a No-Show at the Jets’ Minicamp

The Jets’ new pass rusher, Haason Reddick, hasn’t turned up to the team’s facility since getting transferred to the Big Apple in late March. Now, he is ready to risk a hefty fine, as alongside Rodgers, Reddick is another veteran who was not present at the mandatory minicamp. It also seems like the former Eagles linebacker could prolong this holdout for a while.

According to Bleacher Report, Reddick was traded to the Jets by the Eagles because of a contract dispute. While the 29-year-old pass rusher demanded to get paid in the same bracket as star players like Bosa, Burns, and other top defenders, the Eagles looked the other way.

Similarly, the Jets were clear that they wouldn’t reevaluate his contract before 2025, yet Reddick is still seeking the contract extension he was expecting from the Eagles. He might show up sometime soon before the start of the 2024 season, but these absences are a bad omen for a team that had a disastrous 2023 season.