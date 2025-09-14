Nick Sirianni Asked Jimmy Johnson for Advice to Go Back-to-Back, Here’s What He Said

Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to go back-to-back for the first time in franchise history. They would become the 10th team in NFL history to do so and officially cement themselves as one of the most dominant teams of all time. And with a talented roster full of studs, it could very well happen. That’s why the head coach looked outside for advice … from someone who has actually gone back-to-back.

According to sources, Sirianni has reportedly reached out to Jimmy Johnson, a former back-to-back Super Bowl winner with the Dallas Cowboys (the Eagles’ divisional rivals). This clearly shows that Sirianni doesn’t care about crossing rivalry lines to get advice.

Not only that, Johnson obliged and shared some solid tips with Sirianni.

“The number one thing that Jimmy talked to him about is not getting complacent. He said, ‘I would get harder on my coaches after we won, so they got hard on the players.’ That’s the biggest thing,” Jay Glazer reported on FOX Sports NFL.

Johnson won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1993 and ‘94. Both times, his Cowboys defeated the Buffalo Bills. Additionally, they would go on to win a third in four years, proving that they were the team of the 1990s.

It’s time for The Inside Scoop with @JayGlazer – Nick Sirianni spoke with Jimmy Johnson last month for advice about trying to repeat

– Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on having J.J. McCarthy pic.twitter.com/1MHHRYlIao — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 14, 2025

When Sirianni received the advice from Johnson, he immediately implemented it too.

“Nick told me last night, he said, ‘I’ve taken that to heart. [I’m] making sure to put emphasis on staying super connected to everybody on this team.’”

That connection showed almost immediately after the first kickoff of the NFL season.

In Week 1, the Eagles’ star defensive lineman, Jalen Carter, was ejected before the first offensive snap for spitting on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Rather than let the game plan crumble under the pressure, Sirianni trusted his other defensive studs to step up. And they did, for the most part, walking away with a gutsy 24-20 primetime win.

We’ll just have to stay tuned to see what other challenges the Eagles face throughout the year. But Sirianni and his squad passed their early test. With Johnson’s advice and a roster full of immense talent, Philly should feel confident to go all the way.

For now, though, they need to head into Arrowhead and silence Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 for what’s shaping up to be a proper Super Bowl rematch.