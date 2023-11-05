Caleb Williams Disappears From the Heisman Odds List As Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. Reign Supreme At the Leaderboard

Caleb Williams, once seen as a potential anomaly aiming to secure a second Heisman Trophy as a quarterback, has taken an unexpected exit from an odds list leaderboard. The current frontrunners are Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr., representing NCAA powerhouses like Oregon and Washington, respectively.

As the regular season enters its final three weeks, the top five quarterbacks on the leaderboard are diligently polishing their resumes. NBC Sports Bet recently shared the latest Heisman Odds leaderboard via BetMGM, and it brought a surprising twist. Notably, Caleb Williams was absent from the top 8 names on the list after the recent loss against Washington.

Top Quarterbacks Dominate Heisman Odds as Caleb Williams Drops Down

Caleb Williams showed his human side on Saturday night. His once-unquestionable status as the top pick in the 2024 NFL draft may have taken a hit as he has likely dropped out of the Heisman Trophy favorite conversation.

In the latest BetMGM Odds Leaderboard, Bo Nix (+250) and Michael Penix Jr. (+275) emerge as the frontrunners. Particularly, Michael Penix Jr. has crafted an award-worthy narrative with impressive overall stats: 225 completions out of 324 attempts, 3,201 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 15 rushes, and negative-13 yards.

Meanwhile, Bo Nix is staging a comeback in the Heisman race, boasting 2,337 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and a solitary interception for the season. The following contenders include Jayden Daniels (+300) and J.J. McCarthy (+300). Daniels, despite a recent upset loss against the LSU Tigers, maintains his impressive QBR rating (91.8) and tops the charts in passer rating (204.3).

McCarthy’s fleeting reign as the Heisman favorite appears as a peculiar anecdote in a highly unusual Michigan season. The list continues with Jordan Travis (+800), Marvin Harrison Jr (+1000), Carson Beck (+2000), and Dillion Gabriel (+2500).

Reflecting on Caleb Williams’ Performance Against Washington

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum witnessed an electrifying clash between Heisman hopefuls Caleb Williams and Michael Penix Jr., much to the delight of eager fans. The game lived up to expectations until the thrilling conclusion, where Penix Jr clinched a hard-fought 52-42 win over USC and Caleb. This performance marked the nadir of his 2023 campaign and was potentially one of the most challenging games in his college career.

In a contest marked by tenacity, Caleb Williams and USC (7-3) displayed remarkable resilience, despite the defense’s ongoing struggle against Washington’s potent rushing offense. Williams displayed his prowess with 312 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. Nevertheless, USC’s aspirations for a college football playoff berth were quashed as they fell 42-52. Post-game, a video capturing Caleb Williams in tears went viral on social media.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner embarked on an eventful journey this season, encompassing fame, hype, soaring expectations, and unwavering assumptions. The weight of Heisman aspirations culminated in a poignant moment when Caleb Williams, overwhelmed by emotions, found solace in the presence of his parents.

Concealing tears behind a cover, this was a heartfelt representation of the quarterbacks’ sentiments. It spoke volumes about his unyielding desire to lead USC to championship glory and the profound disappointment of falling short. Furthermore, his tears conveyed the frustration of not being duly rewarded despite his exceptional performance.