Tom Brady Condenses 35 Years of Experience to Teach How to Throw a Football Correctly

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Dec. 25, 2022. Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tom Brady is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. His seven Super Bowl wins and record for most passing yards back that up. Over his career, he’s thrown for over 89,000 yards and 649 touchdowns.

Now that the former Patriot is retired from the game of football, he’s been expanding his knowledge through being a Fox Sports color commentator, a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and sharing knowledge on his YouTube channel.

In the most recent video, Brady gave a tutorial on how to throw a football to not only NFL rookies, but to the general public for anyone interested in learning the art of slinging a pigskin. Whether for fun or knowledge, who better to teach you than the GOAT himself?

He explained that the key to a perfect throw lies in generating power from the ground up, then transferring that energy through the fingertips and into the release. That energy should flow smoothly and powerfully up from the ground, never dissipating along the way.

“The throwing will always start with your legs,” Brady said. “Getting power from the ground up through your ankles, through your knees, through your hips, through your shoulders, into your right arm. Once you get the energy traveling up from the ground, you don’t want any of that energy to go anywhere except through the fingertips in the ball and through the release point.”

Brady, a player of the game for 23 seasons, has been surrounded by football for much of his life. Now, as a sports broadcaster, he’s able to evaluate quarterbacks from a different perspective than when he was on the opposing sideline.

Brady’s list of quarterbacks with elite arm talent

From the past to the present, the NFL has seen its fair share of gunslingers. The game has evolved as well, and it seems like there are more and more deep-ball quarterbacks today.

In the same video Brady posted on his YouTube channel, he was asked who he believes are some of the best deep-ball quarterbacks in NFL history.

His selection was a bit surprising, blending legends with current stars. Altogether, Brady showcased his deep knowledge of the game by compiling a solid list.

“All-time arm talent: Dan Marino, Aaron Rodgers… I think that most people would certainly say those two… I’d say Brett Favre. I might put Matt Stafford up there. I’m missing a lot of people. I think of Jeff George, Randall Cunningham, Michael Vick, Josh Allen. Those guys are a step above people who have great arms.”

Some might disagree with a few players on Brady’s list. Notably, he didn’t include quarterbacks known for their strong arms, like Patrick Mahomes, John Elway, or Terry Bradshaw.

Who do you think has the best arm in NFL history?