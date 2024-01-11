HomeSearch

“Aaron Rodgers Got More Right on Covid Than All of Left Wing Sports Media,” Says Clay Travis After Jets QB’s Exit From the Pat McAfee Show

Aniket Srivastava
|Published January 11, 2024

Aaron Rodgers, Clay Travis; Credits: USA TODAY Sports, Clay Tavis’s Twitter

Aaron Rodgers’ season on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ has come to an explosive end, much unlike his Jets season. As the announcement of his exit comes, the sports media camp is obviously divided in two. And Rodgers has found an ally in Outkick’s Clay Travis, and even an invitation, lest there’s still more he would like to say.

Travis, on his show, discussed Aaron Rodgers‘ situation regarding his appearances on the Pat McAfee Show and his alleged removal from ESPN. The Fox News contributor, citing Rodgers’s past appearances in the last four years, focused on the regularity of his presence on the show, especially during the playoffs.

With Rodgers’s season ending much before usual, the zinger came from Clay Travis as he said “Aaron Rodgers got more right on covid than all the left-wing sports media,” a claim surely some scientists would be baffled by,

“Aaron Rodgers’s hits on ESPN are now over, much earlier than in past seasons as sports media lines up to rip him. Reminder: Aaron Rodgers got more right on covid than all the left wing sports media members did. That’s why they hate him.”

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClayTravis/status/1745249042051825833?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The NFL analyst on his podcast defended Aaron Rodgers stating he saw nothing wrong with the quarterback’s statements on the Pat McAfee Show and hopes that ESPN’s decision wasn’t influenced by a disagreement with Rodgers’ opinion and stories. While criticizing ESPN, he sees the whole issue as a clear attempt to limit Rodgers’ freedom of speech. Clay Travis stated,

“There is a clear attempt to keep Aaron Rodgers from being able to go on shows and say whatever he wants, because people don’t like what he is saying. So let me make a public invitation here. In the event, Aaron, that you are getting cancelled. Out kick, we’ll gladly have you on any of our shows.”

In response to the “injustice” the star QB received, Clay Travis further invited Aaron Rodgers by offering him a platform on Outkick emphasizing their commitment to free speech. Travis goes beyond just the invitation, expressing a willingness to have regular discussions with Rodgers on various subjects.

Moreover, he extended Rodgers the offer to join the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, one of the biggest radio shows in the country, demonstrating Outkick’s open-door policy and support for “diverse opinions.” So Rodgers might not be on the Pat McAfee Show, but there are a lot of takers, perhaps eager to capitalize on his viral moments.

Controversial End to ‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays’

Pat McAfee in announcing the end of Aaron Rodgers’s Tuesday appearances on his show, not only mentioned the loud ending but also conveyed a sense of relief. He is relieved that he and the show won’t be constantly involved in political debates every week because of Rodgers’ controversial takes. Pat McAfee stated,

“So ‘Aaron Rodgers Tuesday,’ season four, is done. There could be a lot of people that are happy with that. Myself included, to be honest with you. The way it ended, it got real loud.”

Pat McAfee’s show caused a stir a week back after Rodgers falsely accused comedian Jimmy Kimmel of having a connection with the convicted criminal Jeffrey Epstein. In what was meant to be a throwaway remark, Rodgers stated that Jimmy Kimmel wouldn’t want the list of Epstein’s associates to be released.

Following Rodgers’s statements on ESPN, both the network and the show’s host apologized. They clarified that Rodgers’ views were his own opinions. While McAfee clarified that Rodgers’ stint has just ended for the current season, there’s no telling if we’ll be seeing more of him next season. Good news for Rodgers though, there’s no shortage of people who would love to host him.

