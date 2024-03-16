“Definitely Not Going To Be Tall”: Deion Sanders Jr. Playfully Teases Sister Deiondra, Who Is Preparing To Welcome a Baby With 5-Feet-5 Boyfriend Jacquees

Deion Sanders, known for his prowess in both, the NFL and MLB, is about to become a grandpa for the first time. His eldest daughter, Deiondra, recently shared the exciting news about her pregnancy with rapper Jacquees.

Deiondra Sanders began dating the well-known rapper last year, and it looks like they are heading in the right direction as they prepare to welcome their first child together. Deion’s daughter is overflowing with excitement, and one can see the joy radiating from her face as her pregnancy progresses.

In a recent vlog by “Well Off Media”, Deiondra was hanging out with her dad, Deion Sanders, and her brother, Deion Jr. at a fast-food joint outlet, KFC. Throughout the vlog, the family merrily chatted about the upcoming arrival of the baby, sharing beautiful moments together.

In one part of the vlog, Deiondra surprised her dad by showing him her baby’s sonogram pictures. Excitedly, Deion opened them, but then he and his son teased her in a playful way while discussing the baby’s physical features.

When they looked at the sonogram pictures, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach joked, “Why does the thing say not a football player?” which got everyone laughing. But later, Deion affectionately reassured his daughter, saying, “This says soccer. This is Pele. It’s okay baby, we are not going to have a football player.”

However, Deion Jr. interrupted his dad, playfully adding, “It’s definitely not going to be tall.” This lighthearted joke, along with the earlier football quip, was a playful nod to Deiondra’s boyfriend, Jacquees, who stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Jacquees is a well-known American R&B singer recognized for hit songs like “B.E.D.”, “When You Bad Like That”, “Come Thru”, and “Tell Me It’s Over”, among others. His track “B.E.D.” from 2016 spent seven weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, reaching number 69.

Deiondra Confessed Her Fear of Telling Her Family About Her Pregnancy

In another emotional moment captured in the vlog, the three of them are shown talking about their initial reactions to the news. This discussion also touched on how her younger brothers Shilo and Shedeur felt, especially since they were the last ones to find out about the pregnancy.

Earlier in the vlog, Deion Sanders asked his son, Deion Jr., for his thoughts on his sister’s news, to which he warmly responded, “It’s a blessing.” This led to a conversation about their other two brothers’ reactions to the pregnancy announcement.

Deiondra admitted that her other brothers might not have understood the situation, so she didn’t tell them first. This caused them to call their dad, upset that her older sister hadn’t shared the news with them.

She understands their frustration but confessed she was scared to tell her family, especially her dad and brother, Bucky. In a lighter moment, Deion Sanders joked that her brothers might have wanted to grab her face and toss it as far as possible, showing how upset they were with her.

Deiondra bravely shared her pregnancy journey on Instagram, recently, on March 8th. Though the pregnancy caught everyone by surprise, but she believed it happened for a reason and saw it as a gift from God. She talked about the surgeries she had to remove fibroids, the breast tumors caused by birth control, and the doubts from doctors about her pregnancy’s success.

Despite all these obstacles, she remains hopeful and wants to show other women facing similar struggles that they are not alone.