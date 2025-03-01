“Sign Aaron Rodgers, Draft Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders”: Ian O’Connor Shares Action Plan For the Giants

The Giants have struggled as a franchise for years. Since winning the Lombardi Trophy in 2011, they’ve made the playoffs just twice and endured ten losing seasons. Following Eli Manning’s departure in 2020, quarterback instability has plagued the team, and Big Blue is hoping to finally find a solution in the upcoming draft.

They are reportedly eyeing Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, but throwing a rookie quarterback into such a difficult situation could be a mistake. This is where Aaron Rodgers could come in as a seasoned veteran.

With Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll’s jobs on the line, the Giants made a strong push to lure Matthew Stafford to New York. However, with Stafford staying in Los Angeles, they now have to explore other options. Their focus has reportedly shifted to Rodgers, who could remain in the Big Apple following his departure from the Jets.

At 41, Rodgers’ future in the league is uncertain, but according to sportswriter Ian O’Connor, this scenario could work out well for Big Blue—just as it did in 2004. O’Connor’s advice for the team was simple: “Sign Aaron Rodgers, draft Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, and tell Rodgers it’s up to him to keep the rookie on the bench.”

In 2014, the Giants signed veteran Kurt Warner while drafting Manning as their quarterback of the future. Warner’s struggles led to Manning taking over 10 games into the season, a blueprint the Giants could follow again.

The Giants can repeat 2004 when they brought in Kurt Warner and played him until No. 1 pick Eli Manning was ready (or sorta ready) to start the 10th game. Sign Aaron Rodgers, draft Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, and tell Rodgers it’s up to him to keep the rookie on the bench. https://t.co/obCePZGdf0 — Ian O’Connor (@Ian_OConnor) February 28, 2025

By signing Rodgers and drafting a rookie quarterback, the Giants could give their young signal-caller time to develop while learning under one of the greatest passers in NFL history—similar to how Jordan Love benefited from Rodgers’ mentorship in Green Bay.

This approach has worked well for several franchises, including the Packers and Chiefs. The Patriots followed a similar path with Tom Brady, and the Vikings did the same last season. New England attempted to replicate the formula again, but Jacoby Brissett failed to live up to expectations.

While Rodgers should perform better in his second season post-Achilles injury, the Giants’ roster is weaker than the Jets’. If they want this plan to succeed, they must surround Rodgers with a strong offensive line and quality weapons. In theory, it could work—but how do Giants fans feel about this potential move?

Fans are divided on the idea of Rodgers joining the Giants. Some are open to the move but only if he doesn’t demand a massive salary. Others have proposed alternative plans that could shape the franchise’s future.

One fan suggested a compelling strategy: sign the four-time MVP but, instead of drafting Shedeur or Ward early, select Jaxson Dart in the later rounds. This would allow the Giants to trade their No. 3 overall pick for additional assets, potentially securing multiple first-round picks in 2026. If Rodgers doesn’t pan out, they could then use their accumulated draft capital to pursue Arch Manning.

However, not everyone is on board. Many fans opposed the idea, arguing that Rodgers’ personality could negatively impact a young quarterback’s development. One fan went as far as to say that Rodgers’s signing with the Giants would be a disappointment and that it’s time for him to retire.

I don’t really disagree with any of this, but it still seems weird to have a rookie’s entrance into the lineup dependent on Aaron Rodgers’ production. — Jeff Gold (@JeffGold81) February 28, 2025

Another chimed in and added –

Warner was at 3.8% of the cap. If Rodgers signs up for that, absolutely. — NYGfaninCLT (@clt_ny) February 28, 2025

A fan proposed –

Maybe if it’s sign Rogers, draft Dart, Milroe, or a more developmental option to learn behind Rogers. Trade back in round 1 to get an extra round 1 pick for 2026. And then if it doesn’t work out, use both round 1s to move up for Arch — Naylor Teighbours (@stylesTnation) March 1, 2025

A user commented –

There are a few key personality differences between Kurt Warner and Aaron Rodgers that makes me think that this won’t turn out the same — Ian Gridley (@IanGridley_FFA) March 1, 2025

Signing Rodgers seems like a logical move on paper, with minimal downside. However, much like the Jets, the Giants have a history of front-office missteps. If they go this route, they must ensure they remain in control rather than letting the four-time MVP dictate terms.

That said, playing without the weight of high expectations could actually work in Rodgers’ favor. In a low-pressure environment, the Super Bowl winner might just exceed expectations.