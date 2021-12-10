“Tom Brady can beat Peyton Manning’s unbreakable NFL record”: How Rob Gronkowski can help the NFL GOAT overtake The Sheriff in another major stat

Tom Brady owns many of the NFL’s major passing records, but the NFL GOAT isn’t done. He can still overtake Peyton Manning in what was thought to be an unbreakable record.

The Buccaneers quarterback is the all time leader in regular season passing yards, regular season passing touchdowns, postseason passing yards, and postseason passing touchdowns.

He also (if you didn’t know this by now, you probably aren’t an NFL fan) has the most Super Bowl victories of any player in the NFL. In fact, he has more Super Bowl wins (7) than any NFL franchise. With all these records, you’re probably wondering what record could there possibly be that the NFL legend hasn’t already conquered. Peyton Manning has something to say about that…for now.

Make that six 300-yard passing games for @TomBrady this season. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Nh2FmG7fAE — NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2021

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are set to break a record set by Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison

Back when Peyton Manning was a member of the Indianapolis Colts, he had a bevy of great weapons to play with. Most notably, his top targets were Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison.

Manning connected with Harrison several times over their careers. In fact, they own the NFL record for most touchdowns by a quarterback and pass catcher. In the regular season Manning and Harrison connected for an NFL record 112 scores. Add in two more in the postseason and that makes a total of 114 touchdown passes from Manning to Harrison.

Manning had once said that no matter what records may be broken, this was one that was going to weather the storm and last a long time.

“I think many records will be broken — most of my records will be broken — I don’t believe that record that me and Marvin have of throwing the most touchdowns together will ever be broken,” Manning had declared when the record was set.

However, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski may have something to say about that. The two are still a ways off from beating Manning and Harrison’s record in the regular season, but when you add in the playoffs, they’re almost at the same level as the dynamic Colts duo.

Brady and Gronk have combined for 90 touchdowns in the regular season and 14 in the postseason for a combined 104 touchdowns. At the current pace Gronk and Brady are playing at, it’s not that far fetched to imagine that they could get another 10 touchdowns this year (including the playoffs).

Gronk is having somewhat of a comeback this season as he’s already hauled in six touchdowns. He only scored seven all of last year. In terms of receiving yardage, Gronk has kicked it up a notch as well. He’s averaging 62.3 yards per game this season, up from almost a career low 38.9 last season.

Gronk has always been Brady’s security blanket, right from the days the two were balling out together in the AFC with the New England Patriots, and things haven’t changed since the duo shifted to Tampa Bay. Gronk has hinted that he’ll keep playing football so long as Brady is, and Brady hasn’t given any clear indication of when he’s retiring. That means that the two have a long time to beat Manning and Harrison’s record. When it’ll happen is still anyone’s guess.

