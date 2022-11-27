Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend? Gorgeous Kendra Middleton Confesses Admiring The GOAT Quarterback For His Incredible Physique

Tom Brady is one of the finest footballers the world has ever seen. After starting off at the highest level in the year 2000, he has gone on to win as many as 7 Super Bowl titles and he isn’t done yet.

Moreover, what makes his success story incredibly special is the fact that he wasn’t a highly valued asset the time he joined the New England Patriots. However, as soon as he got the opportunity to rise and shine, the man grabbed it with both hands.

However, 2022 hasn’t really turned out to be a fruitful year for Tom. He retired then decided to un-retire in a matter of weeks earlier this year. Post that, reports of things going awry between him and Gisele started emerging.

Soon, the two stars decided to go separate ways. In addition to this, the crypto exchange company in which Tom and Gisele had heavily invested also filed for bankruptcy, earning them a mammoth $12 Billion lawsuit on behalf of American consumers.

Who Will Tom Brady Date Next?

As far as moving on to a new relationship after getting divorced is concerned, reports emerged that Gisele is probably going out with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquin Valente. There were rumors that tom was not pleased with Gisele moving on so quickly after their separation.

As it turns out, incredibly gorgeous sports reporter Kendra Middleton is ready to pull Tom out of his misery. “Obviously, he’s very physically attractive, but his work ethic is awesome – I love it,” Middleton recently said as reported by NY Post.

“Like, he’s so dedicated to his craft that he doesn’t even eat tomatoes, you know what I mean?” Kendra stated. She went on to add that Tom should also start focussing more on his family as the last two decades of his life have been defined by football more than anything else.

Kendra also admitted that actually Tom was her first football-related crush. A couple of weeks ago, odds regarding who will be Tom’s next partner were released and although Kendra’s name was not among the likely women who might date the GOAT quarterback, who knows, her admiration might end up catching Tom’s attention some day.

