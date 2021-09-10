“The Cowboys might as well trade Ezekiel Elliot to the Ravens”: Robert Griffin III slams Mike McCarthy for Ezekiel Elliot’s embarrassing work load.

The Cowboys barely used Ezekiel Elliot for their opening matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Robert Griffin III had an interesting trade idea for the same.

The Cowboys run game was nowhere to be found. Through two quarters, the $90 million running back, who vowed to avenge last year’s career-worst output, carried the football four times for 12 yards. He also made one reception for three yards. That’s it. That was the stat line.

Elliott declared that he was ready to turn his abysmal 2020 season around — when he recorded personal-lows in ground yards (979), yards per carry (4.0), yards per game (65.3), and carries per game (16.3). But ending the game with 33 yards rushing at 3 yards a carry was not much different from the usual.

Ezekiel Elliot had a career low 979 rush yards in 2020 – 9.6M fully guaranteed this year already

And seeing his limited workload, former Ravens QB Robert Griffin III had an interesting idea for the Pro Bowl running back.

Robert Griffin wants the Ravens to trade for Ezekiel Elliot

The Ravens are a run-first team and it’s a no-brainer that their variety of star running backs are vital to the team. Entering the preseason, the Ravens had one of the best running back situations in the NFL. J.K. Dobbins was primed for a breakout year and Gus Edwards is more than capable of putting up big numbers.

But Thursday afternoon brought horrid news for the high expecting Baltimore Ravens. J.K Dobbins has ruled out for the season earlier this offseason. The injury woes continued as running back Gus Edwards suffered what is believed to be a potentially season-ending knee injury in Thursday’s practice. Cornerback Marcus Peters also suffered a serious knee injury in the same practice, prompting coach John Harbaugh to end the session prematurely.

And with the Ravens really reliant on the run game, RG3 believes the Ravens should trade for Ezekiel Elliot.

“They might as well go ahead and trade Ezekiel Elliot to the Ravens. He would get more than 4 carries in the first half,” Robert Griffin III said.

The idea of Zeke going to the Ravens is a stretch. But RG3’s point does make a little sense. It Should be interesting to see how the Ravens tackle their injury problems for 2021.

